LINDEN — About 125 caregivers at AristaCare at Parkside in Linden were recently picketing outside the facility. They say that the owner has been bargaining in bad faith while seeking major cuts to workers’ healthcare, retirement, sick leave and other benefits.

Nurses, certified nursing assistants, housekeepers, dietary aides and others walked a picket line to call attention to their employer’s unfair labor practices and the urgency of improving job standards. The caregivers, many of whom earn minimum wage, say that the for-profit facility needs to invest in the workforce to improve staffing, reduce turnover, and ensure continuity of care for residents.

As they marched, they chanted “AristaCare don’t care!” and “AristaCare shame on you!”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Latenya King, vice president of the union, said AristaCare’s renegotiated contract gave more wages per hour with an increase of $1.50, but took back vacations, sick time and personal days. She also said that 401Ks were minimized and health insurance increased.

Rolanda Wade is a CNA who was with the facility for more than 30 years – and before AristaCare took over. She said, “Ever since AristaCare came over, they cut and take away from us. They took away Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All they want to do is take. They raised the cost of our insurance. They are only telling people certain things. There’s no retirement plan. It’s horrible.”

Devin Pittman said, “I really need my health insurance. I have a lot of ailments. Gas is going up. I’m living paycheck to paycheck, barely making it.”

Carol Cokley is a dietary aide and, three out of five days, she doesn’t have the proper food to serve the residents. She said, “Eggs and toast, no bacon. Pancakes and no sausage. Residents are complaining.” Cokley has been at AristaCare 16 years and says she takes pride in what she does. “I put my all into making food,” she said. “The company has to do better.”

Cokley said she went two and a half years without an increase. “I live in Newark,” she said. “Rent is so high. Gas is so high. I’m living paycheck to paycheck.”

Sharon Kipp McPherson is a CNA. She said, “We need a fair contract to be respected; to be treated with respect. Better health benefits. A 401K plan.”

Aside from the unfair treatment, McPherson said, “I love what I do.”

Yolanda Joseph said she’s been with AristaCare for 22 years and makes the same money as someone coming in now, which is minimum wage.

“They treat people like animals,” she said.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry