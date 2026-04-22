RAHWAY — More than a thousand foodies lined up along the Rahway Recreation Center, waiting for their “taste of spring.”

Taste of Spring is one of New Jersey’s premier culinary events, celebrating the diverse and growing culinary scene of Rahway and surrounding areas. This year, 10 new Rahway restaurants joined the event. There were almost 50 food and beverage tables, a DJ, a live jazz band and a live cover artist.

Now in its 23rd year, Taste of Spring has been widely recognized as the largest tasting event of its kind in the New Jersey/New York metro area. In a press release, Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. said, “We’re proud to continue this tradition and invite everyone to experience what makes our city such a special space.”

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Hugo’s Peruvian Restaurant was sampling rotisserie chicken and fried rice. Owned by Christian Hugo, it has been a fixture in Rahway for the past 11 years.

Adeline Deli had samples of watermelon drink, passionfruit drink, cake, and flan. The family-owned restaurant has been in business over a year.

Mana Spanish Food 2 featured arroz con pollo and mini-empanadas. Owner Israel Fuica said they’ve been in Rahway for two years, but the business began 18 years ago, serving the trucker community at a truck stop in Kearny.

R&J Pizzeria was serving chicken Francese, penne vodka and pizza. Susan, 17, is the owner’s daughter. She said, “We have our own recipes for sauce, a special recipe.” It is on the Rahway/Clark border and has been in business for two years.

Meson Tropical was serving rotisserie chicken, spaghetti, rice and empanadas. Owner Jose Done said it’s been in Linden for 19 years.

Casamon Caribbean Cuisine & Catering served empanadas and honey jerk chicken. Owner Valerie David said it has been in Rahway for four years, featuring a blend of different islands, with the best seller being oxtail. “Fine Caribbean Cuisine,” she said.

Juice Hub was sampling cold press juice and smoothies. Outlets are in Rahway, Maplewood, South Orange and Sommerville. Owner Parkash Singh said all items have clean ingredients. “No processed ingredients,” he said. It has been in business for 10 years.

The Coffee Box in Rahway was the winner for the “Best Drink” category. It was serving single origin coffee and seasonal blend coffee. Owner Jeff Spelman has been showcasing specialty coffee for seven years. He said, “Direct trade from roaster to farm ensures sustainable practice. A lot of care goes into everything. Ethical coffee. You get the best of the best. No milk. No sweeteners. Just straight up.” The Coffee Box hosts open-mic nights and live music.

The Waiting Room in Rahway was the winner for the “Best Appetizer” category for the Jamaican jerk wings. It also sampled garlic shrimp bites, Barbacoa mac and cheese and homemade cherry cheesecake. Owner Stewart Wenson said the restaurant opened in 1979 in Rahway, closed and then relocated around the corner. It has been in the new location for 20 years. He said it is known for having a little of everything and a friendly atmosphere.

Other winners included Quilla for “Best Hand-held”; Agapi Greek Restaurant for “Best Entrée”; Chicken Delight Subworks for “Best Sweet Treat” for its strawberry cheesecake; Wet Ticket Brewing for “Best Craft Beer” for its “Crush the Slush”; and Pernod Ricard for “Best Display – Alcohol.” Casa Bagel won two categories: “Best of Taste” and “Best Display – Food.”

Other participants included Luciano’s Italian Ristorante, Craven BBQ, The Protein Corner, The Lounge at Watt, Alfonso’s Catering Services, 29 West Bar & Lounge, Delicias Restaurante, Fork, Boba Ka, Melao Café & Creamery, Sweetistry Dessert Bar, Cypress Brewing, Lions Roar Brewing Company and Two Ton Brewing.

Taste of Spring was presented by the city of Rahway and the Rahway Special Improvement District; sponsored by Witty’s Fine Win and Liquors and Northfield Bank. Union County Performing Arts Center was the community partner.

Learn more about the Rahway Special Improvement District at: https://rahwayishappening.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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