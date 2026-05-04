RAHWAY — In a vibrant celebration of Read Across America, Franklin Elementary School recently transformed its classrooms into hubs of mentorship and literacy. In a unique cross-school initiative, elementary library media specialists partnered with the seventh- and eighth-grade Academy National Junior Honor Society to bring the joy of storytelling to life.

Guided by their dedicated counselors and advisors, the middle school scholars visited Franklin School to serve as guest readers and mentors. The initiative saw 100% participation, with every classroom in the building hosting an NJHS member, ensuring that every Franklin student benefited from the experience.

Building leaders, inspiring learners

The collaboration was designed to be mutually beneficial, bridging the gap between elementary and middle school students. While the younger children were captivated by the stories, the NJHS members gained invaluable real-world experience.

leadership development: Middle schoolers practiced the responsibility of guiding a younger group;

public speaking: Students sharpened their delivery and engagement skills in a live “audience” setting; and

literacy advocacy: By sharing their favorite books, the older students helped spark a renewed passion for reading among their peers.

“This was a resounding success and a truly meaningful event for everyone involved,” said Rebecca Rose Wood, Franklin Elementary School media specialist. “Seeing our former students return as leaders to inspire the next generation of readers is exactly what community-building is all about.”

A lasting impact

The event highlights Franklin Elementary School’s commitment to fostering a culture of literacy and social-emotional growth. By connecting younger students with relatable role models, the school continues to build a supportive environment where reading is celebrated as a foundational joy.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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