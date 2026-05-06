UNION — Baked goods, clothing, books, soy candles, Mary Kay Cosmetics and so much more were available at the annual Mother’s Day Bazaar.

Church member and longtime attendee Kenneth Wakefield said that the bazaar is part of the community of Union. “We’re looking to bring people and vendors from all over together,” he said.

By having a vendor table, youth can get an entrepreneurial spirit, Wakefield explained. “Do the best they can,” he said. “I am a social entrepreneur. The key thing is you have to know how to greet people, work with people and put your best foot forward in all kinds of weather. You realize you have a purpose. We want to be a voice in the community. Bishop Claude L. Campbell, he taught us.”

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Portia “Sunshine” Askew, of Hillside, is the business owner of Sunshine’s Delight. She’s been in business for nine years and works out of her home. She was selling cakes, peach cobbler, pudding, chocolate covered strawberries and party desserts.

Delores Reid, of East Orange, also sold baked goods including pineapple coconut cake, lemon cake, and sweet potato pie. She says her banana nut cake is “the greatest.” Her company is called Delores’ Delicious Bakery.

Cookie Price-Drayton, of Vauxhall, is an author and songwriter. She writes religious books and sings gospel music. She was selling her books and CDs of all original music which can be found on Pandora and Spotify. She’ll be having a live video recording at the church in June.

Nesha Howell, of Piscataway, is the owner of Just One Cake. She’s been in business a few years and operates online. Her specialty is her sweet potato cake. She described it as “if sweet potato pie and cheesecake had a baby.”

Gwendolyn Estrada, of Roselle, is the owner of Wendabu. Since 1980, she’s been making tablecloths out of African fabric. She also sells handbags and jewelry. She works out of her home.

Arnita Copeland of Easton, Pennsylvania, has been selling Mary Kay cosmetics for 24 years. She said, “It’s the number one skin care product.”

Chante Leak’s business Azontee 128 Boutique features trendy, affordable handbags. Leak started her business in 2017 and says she’s “revamping.” She’s based in Garfield and operates her business over the internet.

Dorothy Jones of Newark has a business called Zion Angel. She sells hair products. Jones has been in the hair business for 45 years. “I was a hairstylist until I had a stroke,” she said. “Now I have more time.”

Jones still has her hair business, but works behind the scenes. Her business is in Vauxhall and is called Sybil’s International Salon.

Dasia Williams, Asia Simmons and Brnija Williams, of Maplewood, run their mom and pop’s Southern Dominican business. They were serving chicken, beef and shrimp empanadas.

Hasan Taylor, of Linden, has been selling a variety of sportswear at festivals and flea markets for 37 years. He said, “I love what I’m doing. It’s not easy. I give people a price they can afford. Before you go to the mall, I got it all.”

Jill Hayes, who was born and raised in Vauxhall, started her business, Theze Blessed Hands, last June, after she retired. “Aromatherapy at its best,” she said. “All soy based, all organic candles; bath salts; shower steamers…”

In addition to the Mother’s Day Bazaar, St. Paul’s Calvary United Church in Vauxhall also hosts a Christmas Bazaar. All proceeds from the vendor table rentals benefit the church. Earlier in the day, Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier stopped by.

To learn more about St. Paul’s Calvary Church of God, visit: https://st-pauls-calvary.edan.io/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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