UNION — William A. Daniel, Union County prosecutor, and Christopher Donnelly, Union Police director, announced on Saturday, May 2, the arrest of Jaheed Fields in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 11, at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Route 22 in Union Township.

Jaheed Fields, 20, of Newark, has been charged with one count of murder, a crime of the first degree; six counts of attempted murder, a crime of the first degree; one count of unlawful possession of a handgun, a crime of the second degree; and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a crime of the second degree.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, officers from the Union Township Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired inside the Chick-Fil-A restaurant located on Route 22. On arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene with numerous patrons present.

As a result of the shooting, six people were struck by gun fire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One person, identified as Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound.

On Friday, May 1, Fields was taken into custody on Hayes Street, Newark. He will be lodged at the Essex County Jail pending his next court appearance.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with information is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sgt. Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Union Police Department Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

The arrest of Fields was the result of extensive investigative efforts and coordinated work among numerous law enforcement agencies including the Union County Homicide Task Force, Union Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Newark Police Department (Major Crimes Shooting Response Team and Violent Crimes Task Force), UCPO High Tech Unit, Union County SWAT, Linden Police Department, Union County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Woodbridge Police Department, Sayreville Police Department, Rahway Police Department, New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center (ROIC), Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals.

“The brazen nature of this incident, occurring in a crowded restaurant where people should feel safe, was an affront to our citizens and the security they deserve,” Daniel said. “This arrest is a testament to the meticulous work and seamless coordination between all of the law enforcement agencies involved, and a reminder that Union County will never tolerate acts of lawlessness that threaten our residents.”

“At the time of the incident, our officers responded quickly to a chaotic and dangerous situation,” Donnelly said. “Yet throughout the investigation, they remained diligent and persistent, collaborating with other agencies, to reach today’s result. Public safety is and remains our top priority.”







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