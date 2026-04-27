CRANFORD — Esmé Valenzano, a third-grade student from Livingston Avenue School, was named Pomptonian’s Grand Prize Winner of the seventh annual Healthy School Lunch Challenge. Hosted by Pomptonian Food Service, the statewide competition promotes healthy eating habits and is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade from participating districts. This marks Valenzano’s second consecutive year being recognized, after earning a finalist spot in last year’s competition.

Valenzano created the BBQ Rainbow Bowl, a colorful and delicious meal featuring blackberries, corn, lean protein and whole grains. Both visually appealing and nutritious, the dish represents what a healthy school meal should be: balanced, nourishing and full of vibrant ingredients. Her recipe is a great example of how healthy eating can also be fun, creative and exciting.

Following spring break, Valenzano’s BBQ Rainbow Bowl will be featured on the school lunch menu and available for pre-order on Thursday, April 9. Students across the district will have the opportunity to enjoy the award-winning recipe created by Cranford’s very own.

Photo Courtesy of Rose Pezzuti





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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