April 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Archdiocese of Newark parishes celebrate Holy Week UCL-UC-holy week1-C

Archdiocese of Newark parishes celebrate Holy Week

April 22, 2026 22
22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

April 22, 2026 25
Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities UCL-RPK-125th fete1-C

Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities

April 22, 2026 42
Room to Read: Building a space for the community’s future

Room to Read: Building a space for the community’s future

April 22, 2026 36

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Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 46
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball shows improvement

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Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 3

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Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

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