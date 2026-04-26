April 26, 2026

Author's Other Posts

22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

22nd Legislative District announces Student Essay Contest winners

April 22, 2026 1
Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities UCL-RPK-125th fete1-C

Roselle Park Borough’s historic unveiling puts the ‘icing on the cake’ of 125th birthday festivities

April 22, 2026 25
Room to Read: Building a space for the community’s future

Room to Read: Building a space for the community’s future

April 22, 2026 24
Cranford Fire supports autism acceptance Through T-shirt sales UCL-CRN-autism T-shirt-C

Cranford Fire supports autism acceptance Through T-shirt sales

April 22, 2026 32

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LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed 1

Arthur L. Johnson baseball is a top candidate for UCT top seed

April 22, 2026 33
Union High School baseball shows improvement $CoMmEntÁ 2

Union High School baseball shows improvement

April 22, 2026 59
Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 3

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 87
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 112