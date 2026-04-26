UNION COUNTY — The archdiocese of Newark observed Holy Week, the sacred period leading up to Easter, with several liturgies celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, and parish priests across Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

Holy Week began on Palm Sunday, March 29, when parishes distributed blessed palm fronds to parishioners, symbolizing the branches scattered before Jesus as he entered Jerusalem. The next day, Tobin celebrated the Chrism Mass at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, where hundreds of archdiocesan priests renewed their ordination vows and received consecrated holy oils for their parishes. These oils will be used in sacraments and blessings throughout the year.

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On Holy Thursday, April 2, Masses included the washing of the faithful’s feet, reflecting Christ’s humility at the Last Supper. During Good Friday liturgies on April 3, thousands of parishioners commemorated Christ’s suffering by participating in the Stations of the Cross, the reading of the Passion, the Great Intercessions and the Adoration of the Cross.

The Easter Vigil on the evening of Holy Saturday, April 4, celebrated Jesus’ Resurrection with the lighting of the Paschal Candle in darkened churches and the joyful proclamation of “Alleluia” for the first time since Lent. Catechumens, or new members of the Catholic Church, were also welcomed into the Church through baptism, Eucharist and confirmation. Finally, Easter Sunday services on April 5 commemorated the Resurrection as well, although without the more solemn rituals of the Easter Vigil.

In addition to these liturgies, Tobin released his annual Easter message.

Photos Courtesy of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Patrick Church, St. Michael Parish and St. Teresa of Avila Parish





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