UNION COUNTY — The members of the 22nd Legislative District have announced the winners of the 2026 Student Essay Contest, which invited middle school students from across the district to share their vision for the future of America.

The contest, open to students in grades six through eight residing within the district, asked participants to respond to the prompt: “What do you think America will be like 100 years from now?”

The contest received strong interest from students across the district. Each essay was carefully reviewed by the three legislators and three outstanding students were selected as winners based on creativity, critical thinking and originality.

The 2026 Essay Contest Winners are Noah Kennedy of Cranford, Marjorie Tobias of Plainfield and Livia Lavelli of Scotch Plains.

“These students demonstrated remarkable insight and imagination in their essays,” said the members of the 22nd Legislative District. “Their perspectives on technology, climate change and the future of our society reflect not only creativity, but also a deep awareness of the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Noah described a future America shaped by resilience and innovation, where the nation continues to evolve through technological advancement and social change.

Marjorie explored both the promise and challenges of rapid technological growth, highlighting the impacts of artificial intelligence, climate change and shifting societal structures over the next century.

Livia offered a thoughtful perspective on how advancements in technology, healthcare and environmental responsibility could shape everyday life, while also cautioning against the risks of overreliance on technology.

Each of the three winners will receive a $250 gift card and an invitation to a special “Chat and Chew” discussion with all three members of the 22nd Legislative District, to share their ideas and perspectives on the future.

The Student Essay Contest was created to encourage young people to engage in critical thinking about the future and to amplify student voices within the community.

“The future belongs to our young people,” the legislators added. “Opportunities like this allow us to hear directly from the next generation of leaders and thinkers.”







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