County administration building hosting ‘Art Of All Abilities Exhibit’

This special exhibit features 20 original works created by Union County residents of all abilities and will be on display throughout the month of July at the Commissioner’s Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth.

The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Disability Pride Month is a time to uplift, empower and celebrate,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “This exhibit is more than art on display – it’s a powerful reminder that creativity knows no boundaries. We’re proud to provide a platform where residents of all abilities can be seen, heard, and celebrated for their talent and individuality.”

The featured works were created during “Arts of All Abilities” classes hosted by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, in which local artist Dario Scholis coached participants in technique and self-expression. The program was launched in 2023 in response to a growing need in the community for inclusive art programs for persons with disabilities, allowing them opportunities to learn new skills, express themselves artistically and establish connections in their community.

“Art is one of the most impactful ways we connect, communicate, and understand one another,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “Through programs like Art for All Abilities, we’re not just fostering inclusion – we’re investing in equity, expression, and opportunity. These artists are not only sharing their stories, they’re enriching the cultural fabric of Union County.”

“The Department of Human Services is proud to offer programs like the Art for All Abilities that give residents access to free and inclusive experiences to express themselves and learn new skills,” said Debbie-Ann Anderson, Director of the Union County Department of Human Services. “We are dedicated to providing opportunities that foster a welcoming atmosphere for participants and strengthen their sense of community.”

An opening reception on Tuesday, June 24, allowed the artists to spend time with Scholis, view each other’s art and enjoy refreshments. The event highlighted the impact of having the opportunity to express themselves through art, learn new skills and connect with the community in a welcoming environment.

All exhibits displayed at the Commissioners Gallery are coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a part of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

For additional information about upcoming programs or events hosted by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, an office of the Division of Individual and Family Support Services, Union County Department of Human Services, visit ucnj.org/dhs/opdsn or call 908-527-4781.