Unity Day brings the community together in Linden

LINDEN, NJ — The scorching hot weather didn’t stop Linden residents from coming out to have fun.

Unity Day – A Juneteenth Celebration, was presented by Mayor Derek Armstead, the city of Linden, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and Family Soul, on Saturday, June 28, at City Hall.

The celebration was combined with the 10th annual House Music Dance Fest.

In addition to many vendors, there were live performances by Timmy Regisford, Spinna, DJ Crue Paris, Warren Soulfingers, B-Crew – Barbara Tucker, Dawn Tallman and Charlotte Small – and Kenny Bobien.

Linden 8th Ward Councilwoman Michele Yamakaitis said, “This is a great yearly event. The mayor and his administration enjoy hosting these events.”

Linden 10th Ward Councilwoman Christine Hudak said, “It’s all about bringing the community together.”

Amir Muhammad, of East Orange, said, “It’s an event celebrating life, unity and love for our culture.”

Ninja Wong, of East Orange, said, “We need more love and unity as it is.”

Tokeato Carter, of Jersey City, said, “I love the unity. I love the family orientation. The vibe, diversity. We are protected by the police. A fun day on a Sunday.”

Family Flava was one of the food vendors offering cheesesteaks, jack burgers and lemon pepper wings – to name a few. Owner Patricia Collins Roach said, “Our parents had eight children and never any leftovers. That’s where it started. We began with catering. Our boys and girls help.”

Tashonna McMillan, owner of online store Tashonna’s Boutique, was offering custom T-shirts with unique, catchy slogans. She said, “They are slick slogans that represent things we go through in life.”

Denice Bradser, of Elizabeth, is the owner of DDB Productions LLC. They have wallets, bucket hats, bottles for hot and cold beverages, and magnets. The mostly Afro-centric products have been sold online for more than 10 years.

Eliyse Scott, one of the owners of Dr. Moss Sea Moss, was selling a variety of wellness drinks and juices – all vegan, no dairy.

Melissa Alexis is the owner of The Nubian Xperience, a website that offers Afro-centric, bohemian candles and jewelry. They are home-based in Linden.

Tamara Lee, owner of Ice Dreamz, said her product is unique because it has a sorbet texture. “Creamy versus icy,” she said. “Fruit infused, delicious, vegan and gluten-free. Mango is a top seller.” Other flavors include green apple, pineapple and cherry, to name a few. Ice Dreamz is at the Trenton Farmer’s Market from July through October.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta