Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County hosts 29th annual Legislative Breakfast

UNION, NJ — More than 120 attendees met at the 29th annual Legislative Breakfast recently.

The event was presented by the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce and its affiliate chambers in Roselle Park, Kenilworth and Hillside, in conjunction with the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce. It was at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Union County in Union.

State Sen. Joseph P. Cryan spoke about the budget. He said, “There’s no drama in the cards. From a business standpoint, it’s a relatively positive budget.”

In Union and Elizabeth, there is positive news on budget as the towns continue to work on school funding. “Elizabeth is overcrowded by thousands of students,” Cryan said.

Cryan spoke about the ANCHOR – Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters – Rebate, funded by the Stay NJ program, which reimburses the property taxes of homeowners older than 65.

Jennifer Costa, president and CEO of the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, introduced Russell Triolo, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary,” he said. “We’re very proud of the work we do. We’re doing a lot in the area of college prep and the trades [trade schools]. I want kids to come here. We love them here and they feel safe in our facilities. We serve about 200 kids a day.”

Angie Tsirkas, president of the Executive Leadership Council, introduced Christopher Emigholz, chief government affairs officer at New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

“We’re always happy to come to Union,” said Emigholz.

He continued to speak about state budgets, as well as the gig economy being on the rise.

Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded said, “I’m so proud to be here on behalf of our board. We are focused on our county where our families want to stay, live and build a future. We support our public safety. And we are proud to serve our residents.”

Union Mayor James Bowser was introduced by James Masterson, executive director of the Union Township Chamber of Commerce. Masterson said, “He’s a 30-year resident of Union. And a Giants and Knicks fan.”

“2025 was quite a year,” said Bowser. He mentioned that, last year, there were more than 30 new business openings and, this year, so far, there are 15.

Continuing, he said, “We have a number of diversity events. We take great pride in events. We just celebrated Juneteenth, a Memorial Day Parade, Hispanic and Latino Celebration, Union Car and Bike Show is coming, Halloween events, Veteran’s Day Remembrance, Winter Wonderland, to name a few. We are one of the few high schools in New Jersey to have a baton twirling team. We made a major $10 million investment in Rabkin Park – new lighting, seating, landscaping. Union is a healthy, diverse community where you want to raise your family.”

Derek Armstead, mayor of Linden, spoke about his seven-year consecutive run lowering taxes or not raising them at all. Having been mayor for 11 years, he shared that his family lived in Linden for 100 years.

“When I was first sworn in, Linden was in a downward spiral,” he said. “It was my job to make things happen in Linden. We had the fortune of lowering taxes several times. Unemployment is below average. Downtown continues to employ thousands of people. Five Below and Duck Donuts signed leases; they are coming into town.”

He continued to speak about green projects in town. He said, “I’m not only the first Black mayor in town; I’m the first green mayor.”

One of the green projects Armstead spoke about was the Linden Renewable Energy Project, a food waste-to-renewable natural gas facility currently being constructed.

“Project Graduation is one of my favorites,” he said. “Three hundred kids in one location. It may be the last time they see each other.”

In closing, Armstead said, “Let’s continue to celebrate the diversity of this whole county. For those searching for a better life, they’ll find it here.”

Christian Bollwage, mayor of Elizabeth, was not in attendance, but Costa read his notes. “Elizabeth’s momentum is undeniable,” she said. “Together, we are writing the next chapter of Elizabeth’s success story.”

She continued to speak about completed upgrades to Lynch Memorial Playground and bringing more joy to parks with events. “When local business thrives, the whole city thrives,” she said.

Elizabeth is also expanding electrical stations. She said, “The chamber has been right alongside of this work.”

She spoke about tourism spiking last year, when visitors spent $748 million in the town of Elizabeth. “We’re building a visitor experience as diverse as our community,” she said. “In Elizabeth, we truly believe the best is yet to come.”

To learn more about The Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://unionchamber.com/.

To learn more about The Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.elizabethchamber.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta