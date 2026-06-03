LINDEN — Linden’s seniors were recently celebrated at Peach Orchard Park.

Mayor Derek Armstead, the city of Linden, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Union County Board of County Commissioners presented the Senior Arts and Wellness Day Festival.

The free event had live entertainment, arts and crafts, exercise games, walking activities and refreshments.

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“We love our seniors,” said Armstead. “One day, we’ll all be there. We let them know we appreciate them; do everything we can to help them.”

The mayor further showed his appreciation for the seniors by giving them a treat: hearing him sing onstage “The Girl is Mine,” with Valarie Adams and The Dimension Band.

Following Armstead’s performance, Adams led the seniors in an aerobics dance. She said, “We don’t just want quantity of life, we want quality!”

The band continued performing rhythm and blues, classic 1960s, 1970s and 1980s music, line dances, “The Twist,” “The Hokey Pokey” and Caribbean dancing.

Adams has been an entertainer for more than 30 years. She began singing in church. Then, one night, her sister took her to a bar and dared her to sing. Adams sang and won a talent competition. She said, “I took the mic and knew it was something I’d do for the rest of my life.”

Keith Pressey, director of Parks and Recreation, was assisting in serving food to the seniors. He said, “We’re honoring the annual senior health and fitness and collaborating with local arts.”

Artistic director Brianna McMaster was giving seniors painting classes. They were painting with acrylic on pre-sketched designs. “It’s been fun,” said McMaster. “They’re doing an amazing job.”

Akeem Jackson, the human service specialist of Union County Department of Human Resources, was providing resources regarding NJ SNAP food assistance benefits, health insurance, cash benefits, temporary housing and much more.

Linden’s Board of Health was offering blood pressure readings and educational materials. In 2025, the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute announced that the city of Linden had received the Mayors Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town” designation.

Union County’s “Action Line” Department of Human Services was there providing resources for SNAP and Medicaid. “We’re the team that holds everything together, what resources they need. We do a little bit of everything,” said Kelly Taylor.

Visit the City of Linden at: https://linden-nj.gov/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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