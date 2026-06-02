UNION — Occupancy is now underway in the fifth residential phase at Centurion Union Center, the mixed-use development that has helped reenergize downtown Union, as the building quickly gains traction with renters.

The first residents are settling in as the five-story property builds on that momentum, with 65% of its 85 upscale rental residences already leased, according to Landmark, the developer behind the residential and retail growth along Union’s Stuyvesant Avenue.

Offering a mix of high-end one- and two-bedroom apartments, a curated amenity package and immediate access to an expanding collection of retail and dining, the newest addition to Centurion Union Center has attracted both local renters and those relocating from Newark, Jersey City and other northern New Jersey locales, all drawn to its balanced lifestyle.

Residences in the latest phase are priced from the mid-$2,000s for one-bedroom homes and the mid-$3,000s for two-bedroom apartments. Limited time incentives include one month-free on a 13-month lease term and two months free on a 26-month lease term. Madsen Leasing is leading the building’s rental program from an on-site leasing center with a fully furnished model home.

“It’s always exciting to welcome our first residents to a new building, especially as it builds on the strong foundation already established at Centurion Union Center,” said Manny A. Fernandez, founder of Landmark and designated redeveloper of the Stuyvesant Avenue Redevelopment Project. “The pace of leasing in this latest phase speaks to the community’s continued appeal. With each new building, we’re seeing more residents drawn to the combination of thoughtfully designed homes, a robust amenity offering and the energy of a downtown that continues to evolve.”

Several phases have already been completed at Centurion Union Center, delivering 182 residences and 10 retail spaces totaling nearly 15,000 square feet. When complete, the development will feature more than 320 residences and approximately 27,000 square feet of retail space across five buildings.

Located at 968 Bonnel Court, the latest building at Centurion Union Center features three residential floors above a two-story parking garage, giving residents convenient on-site parking while adding 105 ground-floor spaces for public use, supporting downtown Union’s ongoing retail and dining growth.

Photo Courtesy of George Cahn





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry