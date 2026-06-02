CLARK — April is National Donate Life Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the lifesaving power of organ and tissue donation. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing and NJ Sharing Network, more than 100,000 Americans – including nearly 4,000 New Jerseyans – are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save as many as eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 others.

During this time, two New Jersey families are coming together to raise awareness and honor a remarkable bond – one that began with tragedy but continues through the gift of life.

In 2017, Caitlin Nelson, a vibrant 20-year-old, passed away. In the days that followed, an outpouring of love and support surrounded the Nelson family, as many came together to honor Caitlin’s life and the extraordinary person she was.

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Through organ and tissue donation – a decision she had openly shared with her family – Caitlin’s legacy lives on through Brick resident Sonia Carlen, who celebrated the ninth anniversary of her double-lung transplant on April 4.

Together, Sonia and Caitlin’s family share their story to encourage others to register as organ and tissue donors.

A life of compassion and a lasting legacy

Caitlin was known for her kindness, energy and commitment to helping others. She was studying social work and dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncology social worker. She dedicated much of her time to service through her church, school and community. A highlight of this work was her time at Sister Pat’s Kids Camp, where she supported children with cancer and related blood disorders. She also served as a counselor at Camp Sea Stars North, a program dedicated to supporting children from the Newtown and Sandy Hook communities following the 2012 elementary school tragedy. That compassion extended to her strong belief in organ and tissue donation.

“She had told me that if anything ever happened to her, she wanted to donate her organs. She’d say, ‘you can’t take them with you’ and someone else could use them to live on,” said Rosanne Nelson, Caitlin’s mother. “That was who she was – always thinking of others, even in unimaginable circumstances.”

Following her passing, Caitlin’s final act of generosity saved and enhanced the lives of dozens. Through organ donation, she gave the gift of life by donating her heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and liver. She also donated many bone and tissue grafts.

“Knowing Caitlin’s wish to donate her organs and tissue to help others brings us comfort,” said Rosanne. “Even in our darkest moment, Caitlin gave others hope.”

“My prayers were answered”

At the same time, Sonia Carlen was fighting for her life. In 2015, at just 27 years old, Sonia began experiencing persistent shortness of breath that led to numerous doctor visits before she was ultimately diagnosed with a rare lung disease. Doctors explained that the condition was terminal and gave her a life expectancy of just three to five years.

“To hear that news was devastating,” said Sonia. “I was healthy, I never smoked and suddenly I was being told I only had a few years to live.”

As her condition declined, she required oxygen around the clock and was placed on the lung transplant waiting list.

“I tried to stay positive,” said Sonia. “My husband, family and friends were always my strength. I held onto hope every single day.”

That hope became reality thanks to a double-lung transplant on April 4, 2017. Her organ donor was Caitlin.

“I call Caitlin my hero and my angel,” said Sonia. “Because of her generosity and compassion for others, I am alive today. There are no words that can fully express my gratitude.”

A powerful bond

In the years since, Sonia and Caitlin’s family have formed a meaningful and lasting connection.

“Meeting Caitlin’s family was one of the most emotional moments of my life,” said Sonia. “They welcomed me with open arms. We share a bond that is incredibly special.”

For Rosanne, seeing Sonia healthy has brought a sense of peace.

“Seeing Sonia live her life is a beautiful reminder of who Caitlin was,” said Rosanne. “It shows us that her spirit and generosity continue to make a difference.”

Inspiring others during National Donate Life Month

Through their advocacy with NJ Sharing Network, both families are working to raise awareness during Donate Life Month.

“Organ donation gave me a second chance at life,” said Sonia. “I hope our story encourages others to make the selfless decision to give the gift of life.”

Rosanne added, “Registering as an organ and tissue donor is one of the most powerful ways to help others. Caitlin believed that and we hope others will too.”

As Sonia celebrates her nine-year transplant milestone, their shared story serves as an important reminder: even in loss, one decision can save lives – and create a legacy that lives on forever. To learn more or to register as an organ and tissue donor, visit NJ Sharing Network’s website at www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

Photos Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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