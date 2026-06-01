RAHWAY — On Monday, April 6, at 5:18 p.m., the Rahway Fire Department and Rahway Police Department responded to the area of New Church and Church streets for a report of odor and a possible leak into the waterway.

On arrival, Fire Department members located an odor and indications of a fuel spill in the water. The Union County Hazardous Materials Response Team was notified and responded to the scene. After further investigation of the area, members located a fuel spill in the area of St. Georges and Central avenues, with dry runoff into the storm sewer. Absorbate pads were placed on the roadway and two booms in the waterway to remove the product. There is no hazard to the public or properties.

No injuries were reported at the incident. First responders cleared the scene at 6:30 p.m.

The incident is being investigated. No further information is available at this time. Additional information will be released as appropriate once the investigation is complete.





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