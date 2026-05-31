RAHWAY — There is a little extra “waddle” in the halls of Franklin Elementary School this week. After a week of patient waiting and careful nurturing, kindergarten students have successfully hatched a brood of ducklings, bringing a hands-on lesson in biology to life.

The project began when fertilized eggs arrived from Quiver Farms, a local favorite known for its educational outreach programs. With the guidance of their teachers, the kindergarteners took on the role of primary caregivers, ensuring the eggs remained at the proper temperature and monitoring them daily for signs of progress.

The excitement reached a fever pitch as the first cracks appeared in the shells. Students watched in awe as the ducklings emerged, transforming the classroom into a living laboratory.

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“Watching the students’ faces light up as the eggs began to hatch was incredible,” said Ms. Moreno. “This experience with Quiver Farms has given our students a firsthand look at the life cycle and taught them the importance of empathy and responsibility in caring for living creatures.”

A lesson in growth

By participating in the hatching process, students learned about:

embryology: Understanding how life develops inside an egg;

responsibility: Maintaining a safe, clean environment for the ducklings; and

observation: Documenting the physical changes and behaviors of the birds.

The ducklings will remain at the school for a short period, continuing to serve as “teaching assistants” before returning to the farm.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





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