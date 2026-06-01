MOUNTAINSIDE — Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, recently welcomed a new cohort of volunteer facilitators following an intensive three-day training at its Mountainside Center. This expansion brings Imagine’s dedicated volunteer force to more than 150 members strong, a critical milestone as the organization continues their efforts to meet the need for grief support for New Jersey’s children, teens, young adults and caregivers.

Led by Clinical Program Supervisor Abigail Priece and Bilingual Program Manager Sonia Nunez, the training immersed volunteers in the Companioning Model of grief support. Developed by Dr. Alan Wolfelt, this philosophy serves as the bedrock of Imagine’s mission, focusing on walking alongside those who are grieving rather than attempting to fix or solve their grief.

“At Imagine, we believe the best way to learn how to facilitate a support group is to experience one,” said Abigail. “By sharing their own stories of loss and receiving support from their peers, these volunteers didn’t just learn a curriculum – they built a community. They are now equipped with the ‘anchor line’ skills necessary to ensure our groups remain safe and brave spaces where Imagine’s families can receive the support they need following the loss of someone close to them.”

Participants in the training described the impact of their experience:

“Abigail and Sonia were amazing… They presented the material in a structured and well-planned manner.”

“It was a lovely experience and folks weren’t kidding when they said it was life-changing!”

The newly certified facilitators are transitioning immediately into Imagine’s eight Nights of Support, where they will facilitate in one of 56 different peer-support groups, ensuring that every family walking through Imagine’s doors is met by a compassionate soul ready to listen.

As Imagine prepares to expand its services even further to eliminate waitlists, the organization is seeking its next cohort of volunteers. No professional mental health experience is required – only a heart inclined to serve and a willingness to listen.

Upcoming facilitator training will be May 1–3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, in Mountainside.

“Our volunteers are truly the heartbeat of our mission,” Priece added. “Without this extraordinary team, offering free grief support to hundreds of families would simply be impossible.”

Photo Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff





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