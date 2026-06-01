UNION — Theater lovers can take their daily run or weekend bike ride or even a leisurely walk and, at the same time, raise funds for The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent, through its FundRacing 2026 project.

Participants have a choice of either the 5K “Race” during the course of three days – June 26 to 28 – or the 150-Mile Challenge during the course of three months. They’re free to accumulate the kilometers or miles whenever and wherever they choose. On signing up, they each will receive a personal fundraising page, which they may share with friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and other potential sponsors. An individual Virtual Tracking Map will keep them motivated and their sponsors up to date.

The Theater Project, artistic director Mark Spina noted, is looking to raise $15K to support its first summer season in the company’s new home, the DMK Theater at 1080 Morris Ave. in the Union Arts Center.

“With cuts to federal and state support for the arts, we feel incredibly lucky that so many actors, directors, playwrights and audience members are making another year of Theater Project possible,” he said.

For information or to register, visit Fund Racing 2026.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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