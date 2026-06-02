UNION — The township of Union Education Foundation has announced that the foundation will be funding the following grants to teachers for the 2026-2027 school year.

Nicole Osborne, Burnet Middle School teacher for a sixth- and seventh-grade multiple disabilities class, will receive a mini-grant for Cricut machine and materials for making assorted items for the BMS Life Skills store, a student run school store designed to provide meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for the students with special needs. Osborne will also receive a macro-grant for materials for her students for hands-on, multi-sensory and game-based learning specifically for her students, who have multiple disabilities.

Cynthia Carhart, third-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms, will receive a grant for all third-grade classes at Connecticut Farms school for students to study three books in a series written by award-winning author Tami Charles, research the author and discuss the books in depth. This will culminate in a live, in-person visit by the author in February 2027 for all students at Connecticut Farms Elementary School.

Darcy Villarino, a third-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms School, requested a subscription for all third-grade students to Scholastic News Magazine and Science Spin. Scholastic News makes nonfiction reading interesting and easy to understand. Science Spin is a science program designed to help young students explore and understand the world around them.

Karen Freitas, a fourth-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms School, will receive subscriptions to Scholastic News Magazine and Science Spin for all fourth-graders at her school. These subscriptions will integrate reading, writing, science and social studies into the curriculum.

Mary Ellen Patricco, a fourth-grade teacher at Connecticut Farms School, and Brooke Gilligan requested a grant for all fourth-graders to enhance the curriculum with an emphasis on the importance of geometry. Hands-on activity kits and picture books will enhance and bring to life the importance of geometry in our classrooms.

Anthony Manderichio, Michael Reis and Ursula Smith, G & T teachers in Livingston School and Hannah Caldwell, will receive materials for a “Teamwork Day” for all G & T second-graders in the district. They will have a day of projects at Hannah Caldwell School which will strengthen collaboration, problem-solving, and critical thinking through engaging, developmentally appropriate STEM and teamwork – based activities.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry