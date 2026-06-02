UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that, beginning Friday, May 1, Farmers Market vouchers will be available for eligible Union County seniors. Each eligible senior can obtain a $40 e-benefit card to purchase “Jersey Fresh” fruits, vegetables, and herbs at participating Farmers Markets.

“Today’s economic landscape is precarious, and that can be especially true for our seniors, who often live with fixed incomes and additional constraints,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “Our Farmers Market voucher program is a win-win for our community, ensuring that our older residents have access to fresh, nutrient-rich foods and that our local farmers are serving as partners in that endeavor. I encourage all eligible seniors to apply.”

To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years of age or older. A single person’s monthly income may not exceed $2,413 per month, and a married couple’s combined income may not exceed $3,261 per month.

Unlike previous years, 2026 benefits will be issued onsite at participating centers throughout the county, with locations to be announced in the coming weeks at https://ucnj.org/aging. A limited number of vouchers are available, and applications will be evaluated on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Benefits can be used starting Friday, May 1, and will expire on Monday, Nov. 30.

“From nutritional benefits to socializing, farmers markets bolster the health and wellness of our senior community,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “Our voucher program helps make that connection – and creates positive habits that make our population healthier for years to come.”

For more information about the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program or any other senior services provided by the Division on Aging and Disability Resource in the Union County Department of Human Services, call 888-280-8226 toll-free, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit online at https://ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry