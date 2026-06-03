UNION — What a night. On Thursday, April 30, the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce gathered at Galloping Hill Caterers to celebrate something truly special, 70 years of businesses, relationships and community built right here in Union County. Themed “The Platinum Anniversary: Honoring our Legacy, Inspiring our Future,” the evening was filled with laughter, recognition and the kind of energy that only comes from a room full of people who genuinely believe in each other. From cocktail hour to the final award presentation, members showed up and showed out, ready to celebrate the legacy we’ve built together.

Seven decades strong, and the best is still ahead.

Every year, a few names rise to the top, not because they sought the spotlight, but because of the impact they made. This year’s honorees represent the heart of what the chamber stands for: businesses that serve their communities with consistency, character and care. To Union County Savings Bank/Jerry Jerez, Rocio Escalante and all, Commissioner Michele Delisfort, Midpoint Roofing/Kevin Estrada and Al Resex Sanchez, TAPintoKenilworth/ Telina Cuppari, Penstock Coffee Roasters/Paul Farmiga, Blue Ribbon Bakery/Jaeder and Jose, and and Hook and Reel Restaurant, congratulations. You don’t just run a business this year. You show up for your neighbors, invest in your communities and make this region better because you’re in it. GUTCOC is proud to call you members and even prouder to call you honorees. This night was yours and you earned every second of it.

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Behind every great board is a great team, and this one is no exception. To the incoming board officers and directors, top row, from left, Charles Morton/Shake A Paw, Fred Butler/Butler Printing, Gorete Ferreira/Insurance Associate Plus, Julie D’Aloia/ConnectOne Bank and Laura Bretzger/Citizen member; and bottom row, from left, Joseph Stampone/Major Printing, David Arminio/Friends of the Union Library, James Masterson/Chamber CEO, Claudia Schiavone/Northfield Bank and Donna Steinmetz/BCB Bank, your dedication to this chamber does not go unnoticed. What you give behind the scenes is immeasurable, and the board is grateful. Thank you for leading with excellence, and for reminding everyone why this organization has lasted 70 years and will last 70 more.

A celebration this meaningful deserves a team that treats it that way and the staff at Galloping Hill Caterers delivered exactly that. From the moment guests walked through the doors to the last table cleared at the end of the night, every detail was handled with professionalism, warmth and care. Members felt it, honorees noticed it and the chamber is deeply grateful for the role you played in making its platinum anniversary everything it was hoped it would be.

Photos Courtesy of Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce











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