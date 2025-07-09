Comedy magic is featured at the Springfield library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Ed Smoot recently brought his comedic magic show to Springfield Free Public Library.

Coinciding with the Summer Reading Program, Smoot’s show “The Reading is Magical Show” was a hit – bringing more than 75 people to the library. The show was the library’s Summer Reading kick-off.

Smoot, a resident of Somerset, had been performing magic for 55 years. He became interested in sixth grade and debuted his first show in eighth grade.

“I got my first paid birthday party and never looked back,” he said.

The library played a key role in Smoot’s career. He took his first magic book out of the library when he was in sixth grade. And in two weeks, he took out all the books he could find on magic – both children’s and adult books.

Growing up in Maryland, he used to frequent a shop called Al’s Magic Shop, owned and run by Al Cohen. Smoot said he’s inspired by Doug Henning, Jeff McBride, Teller and Dai Vernon.

Smoot presents magic shows and teaches workshops throughout New Jersey.

At the Springfield Free Public Library, Smoot performed many tricks that fascinated the young audience using magical balls, purposely having the stunt fail so the children would laugh. He juggled. He pulled a rubber chicken out of a box and bickered with his puppet named Lamby, a lamb that insisted he was the star of the show, not Smoot.

He had audience participation where he was assisted by Oribelle, 7, and Kiara, 7.

Smoot told the story of how a caterpillar morphs into a butterfly after sleeping for two weeks. And with that he used pictures on scarves, going from a black and white caterpillar to a vibrant colorful butterfly.

He gave out $10,000 bills – that look real until you notice Smoot’s photo on them – to all the children.

The grand finale was two rabbits, Nick and Sam, pictured on boxes in black and white that turned red and yellow.

April Lim, of Springfield, said, “It was very engaging. Kids were super excited.”

Janice Hernandez, of Springfield, said, “It was so funny. Caiden had the best time.”

To learn more about Ed Smoot, Comedy Magician, visit: https://www.bestcomedymagic.com/.

To learn more about upcoming programs at the Springfield Free Public Library, visit https://www.sfplnj.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Irene Smoot and Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta