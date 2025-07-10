Cranford police officer honored for impaired driving enforcement

CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford Police Officer Nicolette Tufano was recognized for her outstanding work in impaired driving enforcement. Tufano was awarded the 2024 “Top Cop” award by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, in recognition of her continued efforts in detecting and arresting drunk and impaired drivers. MADD presents one “Top Cop” award per county.

Tufano earned the award after leading all Union County police officers with 11 impaired driving arrests. A two-year veteran of the Cranford Police Department, she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. In total, the Cranford Police Department reported 60 impaired driving arrests in 2024. “Every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes – that’s one person every 39 minutes,” according to MADD.

Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazzaro said, “The Cranford Police Department continuously strives to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety by removing impaired drivers from our roadways. This is a small note of gratitude for the efforts that all of our officers put forth each day to make our community safer.”

Each year, MADD honors law enforcement officers for the number of impaired driving arrests made, along with recognizing other law enforcement professionals and MADD volunteers for their life-saving efforts. Every impaired driver removed from the road represents a potential life saved.

MADD’s core mission is to end drunk and drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking and drug use. The organization pursues these goals through a multi-pronged approach that includes advocating for stronger laws, promoting anti-impaired driving technology, leading prevention efforts, and providing support services to victims and survivors.

