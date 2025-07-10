New Jersey filmmaker unleashes his horror on Garwood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GARWOOD, NJ — Garden State resident and rising star Paul Sutt brought his nightmares to Crossroads in Garwood on Sunday, July 6, to an eager audience of horror movie addicts in need of a holiday weekend fix. The charismatic writer/producer/director of the award-winning “Hunt Chase Kill” resides in Lebanon, New Jersey, but chose to have his second premiere at the popular Garwood restaurant and music venue because the club’s owners have always been very supportive of independent filmmakers.

“HCK” is Sutt’s first full-length feature movie, describing it as a bloody blend of 1970s low-budget grindhouse flicks, original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” vibe and a healthy dose of Rod Serling’s dark wit and irony. Clocking in at a brisk 96 minutes, the movie left the delighted crowd howling and provided them with an opportunity to meet cast members in attendance.

Sutt hopes to find “HCK” a home on streaming services before beginning work on his next project. Go to imdb.com/title/tt32812238/ for more information.

Photos by David VanDeventer