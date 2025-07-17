‘The Characters’ celebrate their 25th summer rockin’ Mantoloking hotspot

It’s a sure sign that it’s summertime once again down at the Jersey Shore when The Characters return to hit the stages of various popular resort town venues. Formed in 1982 by a talented quartet of Union High School alumni, The Characters have performed with The Monkees, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, The Kinks, Three Dog Night, Ray Manzerek, Shirley Jones and many more musical legends over their past four-plus decades of recording and touring.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The current lineup, shown in their group photo from left to right, consists of guitarist Damian Fanelli, bassist Chris Roselle, singer/guitarist Danny Solazzi, drummer George Massina and keyboardist Ken Sidotti. The Characters are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Friday evening ‘Summer Residency’ at Used To Be’s Bar & Grill in Mantoloking and their packed house performance on July 11 was nothin’ but a good time.

To find out about the band’s upcoming schedule or to purchase their cool 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition 3-CD set being released in the very near future on Joan Jett’s own Blackheart Records label, check out their comprehensive website at thecharacters.net.