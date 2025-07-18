10th Puerto Rican Festival held at Veterans Memorial Waterfront Puerto Rican Festival at Veterans Memorial Waterfront

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 10th Puerto Rican Festival was held recently at Veterans Memorial Waterfront in Elizabeth. There was live entertainment, food, vendors, dancers, youth activities, pony rides, and much more. Food vendors included King Softee, Pete’s Colados, Palma’s Catering, Tains Kitchen, and Arepas.

Maximo Esquilino, who has a pony farm in Hillsborough, was offering pony rides, and rides on his 31-year-old horse, Snuggles, who he had for 27 years. Esquilino loves the atmosphere of the festival, even though the weather was very humid.

“I’m roasty,” he said. “Too hot!”

Ligia had a stand of her custom-made jewelry—bracelets, chains—which she sells at fairs part-time.

Dahather Liranzo, a resident of Elizabeth, said, “I’m Puerto Rican and I like to celebrate.” She’s been coming to the festival for the past six years for the “music and vibes.”

Louis White was selling his ice at his cart, which he’s been operating for three years. He said his best-selling ice flavor is mango. He enjoys the people and the community.

Frances Berniero, of Woodbridge, was born in Elizabeth. She likes to come to the festivals for “the music, the food, lots of smiles.”

Sarah and Orlando Bonilla were selling custom-made shirts, hats, and flags. They also had a photo station.

Linette Escalera of the Puerto Rican Alliance of Elizabeth (PRAE) said, “Our organization is deeply rooted in service.”

Prior to the flag raising, Master of Ceremony Vanessa Nieves read the PRAE’s mission statement:

“Our mission is to preserve, promote, and educate our community, as well as future generations, on our Puerto Rican culture, its history, values, cuisine, music, and achievements accrued by Puerto Ricans all over the world. We focus on making the maximum positive effort by striving to do everything with excellence. Our PRAE members and volunteers provide the necessary momentum that truly helps affect change.”

Pastor Hubert Berrios read the invocation. He said, “We gather today with hearts full of joy. We are reminded of the resilience and spirit of the Puerto Rican people.”

The PRAE Dancers performed “Carita Linda.”

The Elizabeth Fire Department raised the Puerto Rican Flag on the first day of the festival, which continued for two days. On the second day there was also a parade that began at Union Square and continued down Elizabeth Avenue to the Waterfront.

The festival was presented by the mayor of Elizabeth, the PRAE, and the Union County Board of Commissioners.