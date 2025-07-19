Mama D & The Vexations rock downtown Cranford

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Above, from left to right, the combined musical abilities of Nick, John, Donna and Jasmine — better known to audiences as Mama D & The Vexations — rocked the crowd on a sun-drenched July 10. Hailing from Morristown, the high-energy cover band rolled through almost two solid hours of pop, rock and soul hits. Downtown Cranford’s popular Summer Sounds concert series will continue to feature acts representing many musical genres every Thursday evening at the Eastman Clock Plaza. Shows start promptly at 6 p.m. so be sure to pack a comfy beach chair and some snacks.

For a schedule of upcoming events, check out downtowncranford.org.