Storefront art walk turns Union Center into a gallery

The vibrant Township of Union Art Tour has returned for a second year, transforming Union Center into a month-long celebration of the arts, culture and community. Produced in collaboration with Main Street Pops and Union’s Special Improvement District, more than 50 storefront windows contain artwork created by local artists. Several life-sized sculptures are also on loan and on outdoor display from the Seward Johnson Atelier. The event launched on July 29 and will continue until Aug. 31. Go to uniontownship.com for additional information.