Flag raising ceremony honors Jamaica

A Jamaican Flag Raising Ceremony took place in front of Union Town Hall on Aug. 2.

The event was hosted by the township and the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey (JON-J) and Caribbean Therapeutic & Educational Center. Nearly 200 people showed up for the flag raising, which was timed to coincide with the celebration of Jamaica’s Independence Day.

Jamaica became independent on Aug. 6, 1962.

Natasha White, member of JON-J Union Chapter was the mistress of ceremony.

Conrad Lewis, deacon of Church of the Living God, delivered a prayer.

Keynote speaker, Patrick Reid, a founding member of JON-J, was introduced by Shirley Jarvis, president of JON-J Union Chapter.

“The sun is shining, as always in Jamaica,” Reid said. “That’s a good thing. It means we’re blessed. For me, it’s a special occasion. I lived in Union from 2005 to 2016. My children attended the Union school system. It’s a great town to live in and raise children.

“It’s the 63rd anniversary of Jamaica’s independence. We’re reminded of who we are, where we came from. Aug. 6, 1962, we took control of our destiny. Bob Marley didn’t just sing songs; he told our story. A Jamaican flag is sitting on the moon. An astronaut took it there. Jamaica’s history is one of perseverance. The Maroons brought as slaves decided they didn’t want to be slaves. They fought for liberation.”

He continued to speak of the colors of the Jamaican flag.

“Black is for strength. Green is for the land. Gold is for natural wealth and beautiful sunlight,” Reid said. “Jamaica is a fantastic place to be. Every flag raised is a message to our youth. Be proud of your roots. We hold the torch of inspiration for the next generation.

“As we raise our flag today, we affirm our commitment to each other and our homeland. In closing, let us remember, independence is not just a date, it’s a duty to remember and to rise. Happy Independence Day!”

Mayor James Bowser Jr. said, “Can you feel the spirit and the energy? I definitely do. Today we reflect on the significance of Aug. 6, 1962. As we hoist the flag, let us remember it represents unity, resilience, and pride.”

Michele Delisfort, Union County Commissioner said, “The flag tells the story of people who made a mark right here in Union County and around the globe.”

Delisfort presented resolutions to Caribbean Therapeutic & Education and JON-J Union Chapter.

Pauline Lewis read the Jamaican poem “Independence Dignity.”

Valencia Henry, owner of Caribbean Therapeutic & Educational Center and member of JON-J Union Chapter gave closing remarks.

“We sincerely thank you for being here today,” she said. “I’m in awe of the numbers that showed up today.”