SPRINGFIELD — The American Revolution Experience recently visited Springfield Free Public Library.

It’s a collaborative project between the American Battlefield Trust and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The exhibit illustrates the often overlooked stories of the American Revolution through the eyes of the ordinary people that had their lives changed by the birth of the nation. The inspiring stories of the past were viewed at Springfield Library for several days.

The exhibit includes 12 panels that spotlight individuals who were deeply touched by the Revolutionary War. The panels were complemented by three digital kiosks with audio, which are accessible to all ages. The kiosks contain contextual information about the broader conflict. Both online and on-site the American Revolution Experience contains custom illustrations by artist Dale Watson.

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The American Revolution Experience first launched online in a digital-only iteration during the summer of 2022. Its success led to widespread recognition, winning the Bronze Award in the Education, Art and Culture division at the annual Anthem Awards, an initiative of the Webby Awards celebrating purpose and mission-driven work. It was also a finalist in the “People’s Choice” category of Webby Awards, highlighting its impact among the public. Funding to transform the online product into a physical exhibit suitable for pop-up display at a wide variety of sites came from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and via a matching grant from the federal American Battlefield Production Program.

In a press release, Congressman Tom Kean Jr. said, “This exhibit is a great opportunity for Americans of any age to learn about history and the patriots who fought to secure our independence. New Jersey played a central role in the American Revolution and I am proud to welcome our community to reflect on the courage, sacrifice and enduring promise of our nation’s founding.”

Due to the overwhelming demand, the American Revolution Experience will be traveling across the United States into 2028.

Mary Anne Healy-Rodriguez, from the Westfield chapter of DAR, said the exhibit is traveling around the country in celebration of the 250th anniversary of our country.

Heather Sanford, from the Church and Cannon Chapter of DAR, said, “It’s been to 40 different states. It’s so popular. We tell young people, ‘This happened right here in your town.’ I find the stories fascinating. I feel very lucky to have gotten it here. There was a long waiting list.”

Rose Calimano, of Springfield, was viewing the exhibit. She said, “I like history. I’m glad it’s here. I’m gonna take my time reading.”

To learn more about the traveling exhibit, visit: https://www.battlefields.org/american-revolution-experience-traveling-exhibit-tour.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta







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