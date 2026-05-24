May 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Vauxhall songstress invites community to be in live video recording UCL-UNI-cookie drayton-C

Vauxhall songstress invites community to be in live video recording

May 20, 2026 35
Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home UCL-UNI-having our say-C

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

May 20, 2026 75
Club hosts an open house to attract new members UCL-CRN-clay club2-C

Club hosts an open house to attract new members

May 20, 2026 41
Local pizzeria hosts Pizza with the Police  UCL-SPR-pizza police1-C

Local pizzeria hosts Pizza with the Police 

May 20, 2026 47

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LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 39
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 57
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 111
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 127