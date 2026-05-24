May 24, 2026

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Union County awards $300,500 in local arts grants to 44 organizations

Union County awards $300,500 in local arts grants to 44 organizations

May 20, 2026 8
Touch-A-Truck is rolling into Cranford on May 31

Touch-A-Truck is rolling into Cranford on May 31

May 20, 2026 17
Veteran and firefighter named as 2026 Memorial Day Parade grand marshal UCL-UNI-jake fernandez-C

Veteran and firefighter named as 2026 Memorial Day Parade grand marshal

May 20, 2026 17
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Vitale named grand marshal of Roselle Park’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade UCL-RPK-gerald vitale-C

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Vitale named grand marshal of Roselle Park’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade

May 20, 2026 15

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LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 39
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 57
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 111
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 127