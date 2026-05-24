RAHWAY — The city of Rahway is proud to announce that the Rahway Emergency Squad has taken delivery of a new, state-of-the-art ambulance, further strengthening the City’s commitment to providing high-quality emergency medical services to its residents.

The new unit, received on Wednesday, March 11, is a PL Custom Medallion ambulance featuring a 170-inch Type III body mounted on a 2026 Ford E-450 chassis. It is equipped with advanced lifesaving technology, including a Stryker Power Load system and Power Pro XT stretcher, designed to enhance both patient care and responder safety. The ambulance is expected to be placed into service by the end of April.

This vehicle was purchased by the city to upgrade patient and crew safety and to meet the current design and technology standards of modern EMS operations. The need for the new ambulance was driven in part by an increase in call volume and it will help reduce response times while improving overall system resiliency.

The new unit replaces an aging ambulance, reducing downtime and lowering ongoing maintenance costs, ensuring more reliable service for the Rahway community.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Rahway City Council expressed their support, stating, “The delivery of this new ambulance represents our continued commitment to the health and safety of our community. By investing in modern equipment and technology, we are empowering our emergency responders to provide faster, safer and more effective care to the residents of Rahway.”

The city of Rahway extends its gratitude to the Rahway Emergency Squad for its continued dedication and service and looks forward to the positive impact this new vehicle will have on emergency medical response throughout the community.

Photos Courtesy of Lindsay Antczak





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