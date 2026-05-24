Union County awards $300,500 in local arts grants to 44 organizations
UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 44 organizations will receive funding through the 2026 Union County Local Arts Grant Program. These re-grants, totaling $300,500, represent a portion of the $434,400 Local Arts Program grant awarded to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
“The arts are an essential part of what makes our communities vibrant and connected,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. These grants are an investment in the organizations that bring people together, inspire creativity, and enhance quality of life across Union County. We are proud to support their continued work and the meaningful experiences they provide to our residents.”
The annual program supports a wide range of arts initiatives across Union County, helping to expand access to cultural programming and strengthen the local arts community.
Local Arts Program funds for 2026 were awarded to the following organizations:
- ACP Arts Ink, $7,600 – General Operating Support
- Afternoon Music, Inc., $6,900 – General Operating Support
- Catalyst Theater Company Productions, Inc., $10,100 – General Operating Support
- CDC Theatre, $13,500 – General Operating Support
- Chinese American Music Ensemble, $5,800 – General Operating Support
- Choral Art Society of New Jersey Inc., $11,400 – General Operating Support
- City of Linden, $3,600 – Linden’s Art & Entertainment Festival
- City of Rahway Dept. of Recreation & Senior Services, $3,500 – Visual Art Classes for Children, Teens & Adults
- Community Access Unlimited, $4,600 – Individuals with Disabilities Connect with Community through Art Appreciation & Creative Expression
- Concord Singers, $8,300 – General Operating Support
- Continuo Arts Foundation, $11,300 – General Operating Support
- Cranford Public Library, $3,700 – Perfecting the Play; and Community Darkroom
- Doors of Hope Community, Inc., $1,000 – T.U.L.I.P.S. Classes – Teens Under Life’s Intense Pressure Support
- duCret School of the Arts, $13,400 – General Operating Support
- Elizabeth Development Company of New Jersey, $3,400 – Public Art Murals Transform Public Spaces in Elizabeth
- Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble, $12,100 – General Operating Support
- Friends of Summit Public Art, $8,400 – General Operating Support
- Grand Artistry Inspires, $8,600 – General Operating Support
- Imperial Brass, $6,100 – General Operating Support
- Kenilworth Public Library, $3,600 – Beats, Rhythms & Roots: Celebrating Global Cultures Through the Arts
- Linden Free Public Library, $2,500 – Multi-disciplinary Programs for Children & Families at Linden Library
- Mostly Music, Inc., $7,800 – General Operating Support
- New Jersey Workshop for the Arts, Inc., $12,100 – General Operating Support
- Overlook Foundation, $3,600 – “The Poet is In” at Overlook Medical Center
- Plainfield Senior Citizens Service Center, $3,700 – Multi-Disciplinary Art Classes for Plainfield Seniors
- Plainfield Symphony Society, $13,300 – General Operating Support
- Queen City Film & Television Workshop, $3,700 – Queen City Film Festival 2026
- Rahway Valley Jerseyaires, $2,000 – General Operating Support
- Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library, $2,000 – Concert Series with Diverse Musical Genres
- Society of Musical Arts, $3,600 – General Operating Support
- Steeple Concerts at St. Paul’s, $3,700 – Masterworks at St. Paul’s, Season Finale of concert series
- Summit Chorale, Inc., $11,200 – General Operating Support
- Summit Free Public Library, $3,700 – Music & Theater Performances at the Library
- Summit Symphony, Inc., $10,000 – General Operating Support
- The August Symphony, $4,000 – General Operating Support
- The Celebration Singers, $11,700 – General Operating Support
- The Community Players, $12,800 – General Operating Support
- The King’s Daughters Day School, $4,200 – Music, Movement and Dance Program for Children
- The Playhouse Association, Inc., $12,300 – General Operating Support
- The Theater Project, $12,500 – General Operating Support
- Township of Cranford, $3,200 – Downtown Cranford Senior Citizen Film Series
- Trinitas Foundation, $3,700 – Art for At-Risk Teens with Public Pop-Up Art Show
- Westfield Community Band Inc., $3,500 – General Operating Support
- YWCA of Eastern Union County, $2,800 – YWCA Union County Shelter’s Art Program
“Through these grants, we are able to support an incredible range of arts programming that reflects the diversity, creativity, and talent found throughout Union County,” added Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Programs Advisory Board. “From performances and exhibitions to educational opportunities for residents of all ages, these organizations play a vital role in enriching our communities and making the arts accessible to all.”
The Local Arts Program is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
For information about Union County grants that support arts, history, or education programming, local organizations can contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs atculturalinfo@ucjnj.org or 908-558-2550. NJ Relay users may dial 7-1-1.