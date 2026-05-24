UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 44 organizations will receive funding through the 2026 Union County Local Arts Grant Program. These re-grants, totaling $300,500, represent a portion of the $434,400 Local Arts Program grant awarded to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

“The arts are an essential part of what makes our communities vibrant and connected,” said Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. These grants are an investment in the organizations that bring people together, inspire creativity, and enhance quality of life across Union County. We are proud to support their continued work and the meaningful experiences they provide to our residents.”

The annual program supports a wide range of arts initiatives across Union County, helping to expand access to cultural programming and strengthen the local arts community.

Local Arts Program funds for 2026 were awarded to the following organizations:

ACP Arts Ink, $7,600 – General Operating Support

Afternoon Music, Inc., $6,900 – General Operating Support

Catalyst Theater Company Productions, Inc., $10,100 – General Operating Support

CDC Theatre, $13,500 – General Operating Support

Chinese American Music Ensemble, $5,800 – General Operating Support

Choral Art Society of New Jersey Inc., $11,400 – General Operating Support

City of Linden, $3,600 – Linden’s Art & Entertainment Festival

City of Rahway Dept. of Recreation & Senior Services, $3,500 – Visual Art Classes for Children, Teens & Adults

Community Access Unlimited, $4,600 – Individuals with Disabilities Connect with Community through Art Appreciation & Creative Expression

Concord Singers, $8,300 – General Operating Support

Continuo Arts Foundation, $11,300 – General Operating Support

Cranford Public Library, $3,700 – Perfecting the Play; and Community Darkroom

Doors of Hope Community, Inc., $1,000 – T.U.L.I.P.S. Classes – Teens Under Life’s Intense Pressure Support

duCret School of the Arts, $13,400 – General Operating Support

Elizabeth Development Company of New Jersey, $3,400 – Public Art Murals Transform Public Spaces in Elizabeth

Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble, $12,100 – General Operating Support

Friends of Summit Public Art, $8,400 – General Operating Support

Grand Artistry Inspires, $8,600 – General Operating Support

Imperial Brass, $6,100 – General Operating Support

Kenilworth Public Library, $3,600 – Beats, Rhythms & Roots: Celebrating Global Cultures Through the Arts

Linden Free Public Library, $2,500 – Multi-disciplinary Programs for Children & Families at Linden Library

Mostly Music, Inc., $7,800 – General Operating Support

New Jersey Workshop for the Arts, Inc., $12,100 – General Operating Support

Overlook Foundation, $3,600 – “The Poet is In” at Overlook Medical Center

Plainfield Senior Citizens Service Center, $3,700 – Multi-Disciplinary Art Classes for Plainfield Seniors

Plainfield Symphony Society, $13,300 – General Operating Support

Queen City Film & Television Workshop, $3,700 – Queen City Film Festival 2026

Rahway Valley Jerseyaires, $2,000 – General Operating Support

Roselle Park Veterans Memorial Library, $2,000 – Concert Series with Diverse Musical Genres

Society of Musical Arts, $3,600 – General Operating Support

Steeple Concerts at St. Paul’s, $3,700 – Masterworks at St. Paul’s, Season Finale of concert series

Summit Chorale, Inc., $11,200 – General Operating Support

Summit Free Public Library, $3,700 – Music & Theater Performances at the Library

Summit Symphony, Inc., $10,000 – General Operating Support

The August Symphony, $4,000 – General Operating Support

The Celebration Singers, $11,700 – General Operating Support

The Community Players, $12,800 – General Operating Support

The King’s Daughters Day School, $4,200 – Music, Movement and Dance Program for Children

The Playhouse Association, Inc., $12,300 – General Operating Support

The Theater Project, $12,500 – General Operating Support

Township of Cranford, $3,200 – Downtown Cranford Senior Citizen Film Series

Trinitas Foundation, $3,700 – Art for At-Risk Teens with Public Pop-Up Art Show

Westfield Community Band Inc., $3,500 – General Operating Support

YWCA of Eastern Union County, $2,800 – YWCA Union County Shelter’s Art Program

“Through these grants, we are able to support an incredible range of arts programming that reflects the diversity, creativity, and talent found throughout Union County,” added Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Programs Advisory Board. “From performances and exhibitions to educational opportunities for residents of all ages, these organizations play a vital role in enriching our communities and making the arts accessible to all.”

The Local Arts Program is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about Union County grants that support arts, history, or education programming, local organizations can contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs atculturalinfo@ucjnj.org or 908-558-2550. NJ Relay users may dial 7-1-1.













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