Cadets celebrate academy graduation

Thirty-five students recently graduated from the annual Junior Police Academy Program during a ceremony held at Union High School.

The Junior Police Academy program gives students of Jefferson Elementary a glimpse into the daily operations of law enforcement officers. During the training, students had hands-on lessons including exploring the world of crime scene investigations and fire safety.

Super Bowl champion wide receiver Mario Manningham gave recruits a hands-on lesson about the fundamentals of the game, which encouraged teamwork, discipline, and values that align perfectly with the mission of the Junior Police Academy.

Recruits took a day trip to explore the rich history of the Statue of Liberty National Monument, learning firsthand about the journey millions took to become Americans and reflected on the values of courage, unity, and service.

Sgt. Michael Loguidice was the emcee for the graduation. Also in attendance were Committeewoman Sandra Terrell, Committeewoman Patricia Guerra-Frazier, and Deputy Chief Scott Breslow.

Breslow spoke about the recruits learning the different areas of law enforcement.

“The heat didn’t slow them down,” he said. “They had the opportunity to build new friendships with each other. We are just like them and enjoy the same things. Our instructors look forward to this week.”

Loguidice had nothing but praise for the class.

“From our first day our recruits were filled with positive energy,” Loguidice said. “The best thing our recruits saw, at the end of the day, police officers are normal people who like to have fun. It was a long and busy week, but a fun week. They continued to try their hardest no matter how hard it was. Every single day recruits put their heart and soul into everything they do.”

Police officer Nyanate Senyon was chosen as the favorite among the recruits.

Recruits were made up of four teams.

The Blue Team was led by Officer Robert Honeymar, Detective Michael Iannelli, and Police Officer Scott Heaton. Graduates are Nicholas Mendoza, Gustavo Soares-Ryan, Londynn McNeil-Richardson, Mikaela Christy, Mekhi Dease, Inayah Tanveer, Virgo Varkwes, and Kiersten Darby.

The Green Team was led by police officers Nyanate Senyon, Rahmel Spann, and Danielle Miller. Graduates are Gerald Mitter, Joseph Ippolito, Kristen Cruz, Avery Yurkon, Dean Gyamera, Ace Franscion Desiderio, Taylor Sayers, Cataleya Vargas-McBlain, and Evan Lopez.

The Yellow Team was led by police officers Debra Rodriguez, Michael Beaty, and Dante Rastelli. Graduates are Marciano Rosa, London McLeod, Mason Quick, Henry Roghanchi, Tahj Mondelus, Samantha Vallejo, Ryan Oussandane, and Lanie Thompson.

The Orange Team was led by police officers Alberto Dos Santos, Ricardo Santos, and Jessica Santiago. Graduates are Aiden Dos Santos, Kylee Carter, Jax Baker, Alivia Gyamera, Mason Moore, Destin Alexandre, Kaylin Louis, Daniel Abrantes, and Chiarisalem Uche Ifeanyichukwu.