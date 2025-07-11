When Union County boys soccer begins in about a month

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The 2024 campaign was a special one for several Union County boys soccer teams.

The 2025 season is now just about one month away from commencing.

The first official day of practice is Monday, Aug. 18, with the first games scheduled for Monday, Aug. 25.

Many schools in New Jersey now begin classes before Labor Day, which this year is Monday, Sept. 1.

Local schools that excelled in boys soccer last year were Summit and Roselle Park high schools capturing Union County Conference division titles and also David Brearley and Rahway high schools, which went on to garner sectional state championships.

The back-and-forth on the pitch at times was highly fast-paced.

Summit, guided by head coach Matt Schachtel, closed at 16-2-1 overall and won the UCC’s Mountain Division standings with a perfect 6-0 league mark. After getting upset at home by Oratory Preparatory School, 1-0, in the Union County Tournament quarterfinals, Summit bounced back to reach the North 2, Group 3 semifinals, where the Hilltoppers lost at home to eventual champion Rahway, 2-1.

Summit was led offensively by Teddy Mixon, now a junior, who scored 12 goals and had eight assists for 32 points. Mixon led the Hilltoppers in goals and points.

Roselle Park, guided by head coach Patric Santo Pietro, finished with an overall record of 13-9-1 and won the UCC’s Valley Division championship at 5-1.

The Panthers lost at home to eventual champion David Brearley, 2-0, in the North 2, Group 1 semifinals.

Prolific scorers for the Panthers were David Trigueros and Sebastian Montoya, who are now both seniors. Trigueros scored 12 goals and assisted on six others for 30 points. Montoya netted 10, produced four assists and finished with 24 points.

David Brearley, guided by longtime mentor Vincent McGowan, went 11-6-1 after capturing the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional state championship. David Brearley won North 2, Group 1 in 2023.

David Brearley’s leading scorer was now-senior Luiggi Cedeno. who scored 11 goals and assisted on four others for 26 points.

Rahway, led by longtime head coach Kevin O’Callahan, was so close to reaching a state final for the first time. The Indians lost in the Group 3 semifinals at home to Randolph High School, 1-0, with the visiting Rams scoring the game’s only goal with just under a minute to play in double overtime.

Rahway won the North 2, Group 3 sectional state championship behind the scoring of senior Kyle Richards and sophomore Ruben Oliveira. Richards led Rahway in goals with 13 and points with 30 and had four assists. Oliveira, now a junior, netted seven goals and assisted on eight others for 22 points.

Westfield High School won the UCC’s Watchung Division title at 5-0 and finished 18-3-3 overall.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School captured the UCT championship, defeating arch rival Westfield 2-1 in the championship game played at Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Nolan Field in Clark. The Raiders produced a final record of 19-2-2.

Boys soccer key dates for 2025 season

First practice: Monday, Aug. 18

Competition may begin: Monday, Aug. 25

Cutoff date to make playoffs: Saturday, Oct. 25

Regular season competition ends: Sunday, Nov. 23

Public schools states begin: Tuesday, Nov. 4

Public schools state finals: Saturday, Nov. 22

Non-public schools states begin: Monday, Nov. 3

Non-public schools state finals: Sunday, Nov. 16