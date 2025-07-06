Union High School graduates the Class of 2025

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — The heat wave that ravaged the Garden State and much of the country last week forced Union High School to move its graduation of the Class of 2025 from Monday evening, June 23, to Tuesday morning, June 24.

The graduates, however, were all smiles as they walked out onto Cooke Field at 9 a.m. to the processional “Pomp an Circumstance,” conducted by UHS instrumental music teacher Richard Grennor and performed by UHSPAC students, a sea of maroon and white seemingly oblivious to the heat of the turf field as they prepared for their final moments as high school seniors.

Cheryl Fiske, the senior class vice principal, welcomed everyone to the 143rd commencement ceremony of Union High School. After the J.R.O.T.C. made a Presentation of Colors and the UHSPAC sang the national anthem, Fiske asked for a moment of silence for senior Keron Gabriel who had died in April.

In his speech to his classmates, salutatorian Ndubuisi Ejike said, “Thank you fellow students for sticking to it and helping one another on this bumpy but enjoyable journey of high school… Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man. True nobility is being superior to your former self.’ Think of who we were in freshman year. Most of us have grown since then… It’s a little cliche, but it’s so true. We’ve grown incredibly over the years. We slowly but surely discovered who we are in our aspirations of who we want to be. We each learned various valuable lessons, like empathy, integrity or perhaps humility… Those lessons will be the few things you never forget from this place.

“There will be more giggles, more growth, more greatness, more life beyond this ceremony. You will be able to overcome … other curve balls that life throws your way using the lessons you learned from high school. Tonight is a grand celebration of what you’ve become and a prelude to the great person you are sure to be tomorrow.”

Speaking to his classmates, valedictorian Jaidan Shah said, “It’s hard to sum up high school in just a few minutes, especially when so many of us experienced it so differently. Some of us excelled in classes, some of us quietly got through them, some did both,some struggled and some flooded the school by breaking a toilet. If nothing else, our class left a literal mark. But what I can tell you, is in a class of over 600 students, we all made it here…. That’s a lot of unforgettable memories.

“Despite how different we all are … we shared this strange, sometimes genuinely meaningful chapter of life. We all went through the oddities of COVID-19 and virtual learning. Some of us enjoyed it, some of us didn’t. Some of us are headed to college and some straight into the work force. And others are still figuring it out. And that’s OK. You’ll probably keep hearing there’s no single right path. And that’s true. But what we can carry on our different paths is a shared value, a sense of kindness and simple decency to uplift the people around us.

“To my classmates, ​especially my friends, thank you for being weird, brilliant, funny, creative and uniquely yourselves. None of us have all the answers. We’re still becoming who we’re meant to be. But if we can survive four years of the chaos and camaraderie of Union High School, I think we’ll be alright.”

A representative from the United States Military Academy presented two members of the Class of 2025, Ryu Javate and Ethan Santos, with their Certificates of Appointment to the United States Military Academy, Class of 2029. “Gentlemen, you have proven that you have what it takes to succeed at West Point, in our Army and for our country.”

Board of Education President Dicxiana Carbonell next addressed the graduating class and the assembled visitors. “We are extremely honored and grateful to celebrate this special milestone with you,” she said. “Class of 2025, we are so proud of you. As you embark on the next chapter of your life, may love and purpose be your compass. I promise you the riches will come. Also remember this quote from Lao Tzu, ‘Watch your thoughts, for they become words. Watch your words, for they become actions. And watch your actions, for they become your destiny.’ With this in mind, on this special day, I affirm, you are ready. You are worthy. You deserve happiness and success. You are the master of your own destiny and today your journey begins.”

Principal Althea Bossard began her address by saying, “Class of 2025, we celebrate you today. I am incredibly proud of you. Although we only had three short years together, those three years were impactful. We laughed. We cried. We laughed some more. We cried some more. I hope that you take with you everything that we’ve always talked to you about. We want success for you. We want you to go out there and be great and never forget that you’re always a Union Farmer.”

The keynote speaker, Isa Abdul-Quddus, was raised in Union and made his mark at Union High School as a standout in football and track. He earned a place in the Union High School Hall of Fame. Abdul-Quddus went on to attend Fordham University, where he earned a degree in accounting, while playing college football. After a successful professional football career, he transitioned into coaching at Hillside High School as its head football coach. Abdul-Quddus founded a non-profit foundation named in honor of his late mother, Susan Young, dedicated to uplifting youth.

“The life experiences I gained in college were priceless,” said Abdul-Quddus. “When I graduated college, I had the opportunity to play in the NFL, but there were a lot of uncertainties in my career… Through hard work and some luck, I ended up accomplishing everything I wanted to do in football. I played six successful seasons, but my career ended early because of an injury to my right arm. I was in the same spot that I was when I was in your seats. What do I do? It took me a while to figure it out. I tried as many things as I could, yet all roads pointed back to football.

“Now I’m the head football coach at Hillside High School, right down the street, helping the next generation of kids navigate life on and off the field. In this connected society, we have an unprecedented opportunity to chase whatever dreams we want. Do not settle for convenience. Contrary to popular belief, I can attest that dreams do come true… I challenge you to go after your dream life, because the alternative is to watch somebody else live theirs.”

The last speaker was Superintendent of Schools Gerry Benaquista, who began by saying, “Today is a day of celebration, of reflection and of hope. But most of all, today is all about you, the remarkable Class of 2025. As a superintendent of schools, I have the distinct honor of watching our schools grow and evolve each year. But nothing fills my heart more than seeing our seniors walk across this stage. You’ve worked hard, you’ve stayed true to your goals and you’ve shown what matters most. You rise above all challenges, lean on each other and represent the best of Union High High School.

“Over the past four years, you’ve done more than just earn credits and pass exams. You’ve become leaders. You’ve made your mark in the way that will echo through these halls long after the tassels are turned and the caps are tossed. It’s all about you… As you enter the next chapter, remember that the world doesn’t just need smart people. It needs kind people. It needs leaders with integrity. It needs individuals whose success isn’t measured in awards and titles but in how we treat others and how we carry ourselves. Union High School has given you more than an education; it’s given you a foundation and confidence to know, no matter where life takes you, you have what it takes to succeed. So Class of 2025, go forward boldly, make mistakes, learn from them and keep going. Stay curious, stay grounded and always remember it’s all about you. Not just today, but every day. Congratulations, graduates. We are so proud of you.”

Photos by Steve Ellmore