Best baseball players are selected in Union County for 2025

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The David Brearley High School Bears didn’t win as many games as they did last year.

However, the Bears achieved something they had not done in 16 years: That was to capture a sectional state championship.

Senior left-hander Sean Budis led the way with some of the most well-pitched games ever produced in Group 1 state tournament history.

David Brearley went on to capture North 2, Group 1 before falling at Midland Park High School, 4-0, in the Group 1 semifinals. The 2009 David Brearley team captured Central Jersey, Group 1; won in the Group 1 semifinals; and was then defeated by Park Ridge High School, 4-2, in the Group 1 final played at Toms River East High School.

In this year’s North 2, Group 1 quarterfinals, played at David Brearley, which was the final game Budis pitched at home in Kenilworth, Budis blanked Wallington Jr/Sr High School, 2-0, in a perfect game. Budis struck out 16 of the 21 batters he faced in what was a 74-pitch masterpiece.

Budis then blanked host Verona High School, 8-0, in the North 2, Group 1 sectional state championship game, this time hurling a one-hit shutout that included 13 strikeouts and two walks.

Budis helped David Brearley achieve another winning season at 15-10, after last year’s 17-9 squad lost in the North 2, Group 1 final to Jonathan Dayton High School.

Budis also earned First-Team All-Watchung Conference-Mountain Division honors from the Union County coaches.

Governor Livingston High School won the Watchung Division outright at 11-0, Oratory Preparatory School won the Mountain Division outright at 10-2 and Rahway and Plainfield high schools shared the Valley Division crown, both with 4-2 records and splitting division games against each other.

Watchung Division: 1-Governor Livingston (11-0). 2-Union Catholic (7-4). 3-Westfield (6-4). 4-Summit (5-6). 5-Cranford (4-8). 6-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (3-6). 7-New Providence (2-10).

Mountain Division: 1-Oratory Prep (10-2). 2-Elizabeh (9-3). 3-Arthur L. Johnson (8-3). 4-David Brearley (6-5). 5-Jonathan Dayton (5-6). 6-Union (2-10). 7-Roselle Park (0-11).

Valley Division: 1-Rahway (4-2) and Plainfield (4-2). 3-Linden (3-3). 4-Hillside (1-5).

Here’s a look at the best Union County baseball players for 2025 as selected by the Union County coaches:

2025 All-Union County Conference Baseball as selected by the Union County coaches

Watchung Division

First Team:

Governor Livingston: Zach Geertsma, Michael Basile, Anthony DeNora, Keith Mann.

Union Catholic: Brayden Morrison, Chris Wilson, Chris Tortorella.

Westfield: Grant Como, Jake Alfano, Charlie McCormack.

Summit: Ben Cohen, Gavin Schnall.

Cranford: Brayden Fry, Christian Pereira.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood: Joe LaRosa.

New Providence: Matthew Santacross.

Honorable Mention:

Governor Livingston: Matty Diskin, Michael Novotny, Ryan Pappas.

Union Catholic: Michael Pellegrino, Nick Anderson, Greg Viloria.

Westfield: Braedan Trajkovski, Jordan Walsh.

Summit: TJ Flack, Ryan Barber.

Cranford: Michael Tripodi, Gabe Arato, Patrick Bedert.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood: Alex Bolton, C.J. Bates, Aiden Luccarelli, Jack Spoonheimer.

New Providence: Ethan Cifarelli, Andrew Kruep.

Mountain Division

First Team:

Oratory Prep: Joseph Loiacono, Caden Breault, Logan Costello, Thomas Albanito.

Elizabeth: Eliezer Cepeda, Albert Maldonado, Jaime Tamayo.

Arthur L. Johnson: Brody Gulbin, Raphael Da Rocha.

David Brearley: Sean Budis, Alex Skwarek.

Jonathan Dayton: Frank Dasti, Michael Ramirez.

Union: Jeffrey Field.

Roselle Park: John Candelaria

Honorable Mention:

Oratory Prep: Blake Duddy, Patrick Keown, Brendan Keown.

Elizabeth: Derek Escobar, Emmanuel Nunez.

Arthur L. Johnson: Justin Zdeb, Nick Donofrio.

David Brearley: Dominick Condo, Antonio Esposito.

Union: Patrick Ferguson. Nick Goldean, Nate Goldman.

Roselle Park: Michael Bromirski, Anthony Damiano.

Valley Division

First Team:

Plainfield: Jasiah Wynn, Andrew Cabrera, Ronald Mateo, Ben De La Paz.

Rahway: Tito Capeles, Alex Pinada, Yeremy Hernandez.

Linden: Armando Agusti, Anthony Garci.

Hillside: Zion Risher, Zachary Hasan.

Honorable Mention:

Plainfield: Rhuell Morel, Angel Cruz.

Rahway: Danny Vieira, Anthony Robertson, Jeremy Woo.

Linden: Jimmy Santa Maria, Jacob Gonzalez, Eliel Olivo.

Hillside: Cris Ogando, Jonathan Puello.

Photo Courtesy of Ayden Acebo