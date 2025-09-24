SPRINGFIELD, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 13, the West Fields Chapter of the New Jersey Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, along with the NJSSAR Color Guard, had two events at the Historic French-Richards Cemetery in Springfield.

The first event was the unveiling of the Pomeroy Foundation Patriot Burial Sign for Private Robert French Jr. and the second event was the SAR Grave Marking ceremony at his grave. More than 50 people attended the events and many local groups took part in the ceremony, including Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis; Maddy Goffredo, constituent service representative from Sen. Andy Kim’s office; Springfield clerk Linda Donnelly; Police Chief John Cook; Knights of Columbus Council 1146 from Rahway and Council 5560 from Springfield; Springfield American Legion Post 228; Daughters of the American Revolution New Jersey Regent Linda Jurczak, the Church and Cannon Chapter Regent Heather Sanford, and the Westfield Chapter Regent, Mary Ann Healy-Rodriguez; Mark Hurwitz from the third NJ Regiment “Jersey Blues” Reenactment unit; and Union County Historical Society President Joanne Rojoppi.

The Union High School Army JROTC Color Guard, along with the NJSSAR Color Guard, presented the Colors for the national anthem and the “Pledge of Allegiance” to start the program. Gerri Ann Kazmar of the Springfield-Hillside Elks 2004 sang the national anthem. The Elks Lodge also hosted the reception after both events were finished. The Springfield Fire Department also supported the events with a ladder truck and a giant American flag.

Fourteen descendants of Robert French Jr. were in attendance at the ceremonies. The Springfield ShopRite and Hershey’s Subs were thanked for the donations of food for the reception. The NJSSAR is a genealogical society for men with ancestors who had patriotic service in the American Revolution. For more information, contact chrissands44@aol.com.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands, President NJ Society & West Fields Chapter

