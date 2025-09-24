MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — For the second year in a row, Komar Cares, the community service initiative of Komar, a global apparel and sleepwear company, has selected Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, as a community partner. The partnership, which was facilitated by longtime Komar employee and Imagine participant Tara K., included a day of hands-on volunteering along with a generous donation.

A team of Komar staff, led by Chief Marketing Officer David Komar, spent a day at Imagine’s Mountainside center to help with a variety of projects. Their efforts included cleaning and organizing grief support rooms, assembling furniture, and spray-painting frames to help create a special “memory hallway” for Imagine participants. The volunteer day provided vital support to help prepare Imagine’s center to welcome participants to their new program year.

In addition to their time and labor, Komar Cares reinforced its commitment to the organization with a $10,000 donation. This marks the second consecutive year Komar has provided this level of financial support, which will directly benefit families in Imagine’s free support groups for children, young adults and caregivers coping with loss.

“We are so grateful to the Komar Cares team for their continued partnership and incredible generosity,” said Imagine’s executive director, Lindsay Schambach. “Their support, both through their hands-on volunteer work and this vital donation, makes a tangible difference in the lives of the families we serve. It’s a powerful example of how a company can truly impact the community.”

Komar’s commitment highlights the company’s belief in the mission of Imagine: To provide a safe environment where children and families can receive support while grieving a loss, so that no one grieves alone.

