Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

CLARK — An opportunity presented itself and an Arthur L Johnson High School Crusader baseball team on the rise took advantage.

It wasn’t the first time Arthur L Johnson did so with veteran head coach Dave Kennedy.

Both moments just happened to be against the same school, which was one of the best teams in the state at the time and also a rival from the same county and conference.

Situated in different divisions in the Union County Conference, Arthur L Johnson made the most of its one regular season game this year against Governor Livingston High School. There’s still a possibility the Union County foes can clash again in the Union County Tournament and Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Governor Livingston is the two-time defending champion in both.

Arthur L Johnson won its third straight to improve to 6-1 overall, while Governor Livingston slipped to 6-1. Arthur L Johnson begins the second full week in April leading the Mountain Division at 4-0 and defending champion Governor Livingston, the Watchung Division at 4-0.

Two Crusader hurlers, junior Vincent Cilento for the first five innings and freshman Vin Donofrio for the final four, limited a Governor Livingston lineup averaging 12 runs a game to just a single one in nine.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Cilento, with one out, singled home senior Brody Gulbin, as his game-winning hit on Saturday, April 11, lifted Arthur L. Johnson to a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1, extra-inning UCC-crossover home victory against Governor Livingston.

The Highlanders, ranked No. 1 in the state at season’s end last year, following an historic 28-0 campaign, and who were still ranked No. 1 when they played Arthur L. Johnson, were defeated for the first time in two seasons.

Governor Livingston lost for the first time since May 21, 2024, when host Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School came back to beat the Highlanders, 6-5, in eight innings.

In between, Governor Livingston won two Central Jersey, Group 2 and two Group 2 championships, while setting the state record for the longest winning streak, which came to a conclusion at 40. Governor Livingston broke Don Bosco Preparatory School’s record of 38 straight games won in 2008 and 2009 on Tuesday, April 7, in a 12-3 win at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School. Governor Livingston then extended the streak to 40 by holding on to beat Scotch Plains–Fanwood again 9-8 at home on Thursday, April 9.

“I’m very proud of all the players and coaches that were a part of NJ history over the last three baseball seasons,” Governor Livingston head coach Chris Roof said. “This is a feat we can all be very proud of.”

On May 13, 2017, a 7-7 Arthur L. Johnson team played a 15-0 Governor Livingston squad at Governor Livingston in a UCT quarterfinal contest on the hill in Berkeley Heights. The lower-seeded Crusaders came away with a 9-5 upset victory, stunning a Governor Livingston team that had just been ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time.

Kennedy, at the helm of the Crusaders since 2008, has now guided Arthur L. Johnson to wins against Governor Livingston twice when the Highlanders were ranked No. 1 in the state.

“Pitching and defense led the way,” said Kennedy, who, as a senior at Glen Ridge High School in 1988, helped lead the Ridgers to a 27-1 record, which included Glen Ridge capturing the Group 1 state championship and then finish with a No. 2 state ranking behind Group 4 state champion Memorial of West New York.

“All you have to do is run into a hot pitcher,” said Kennedy, who, as a junior right-hander, shut out Irvington High School, 3-0, in the 1987 Greater Newark Tournament championship game. “Baseball is so unique in that regard.”

Cilento, a returning varsity player, was first on the mound for Arthur L Johnson against Governor Livingston, giving up only one unearned run on three hits in his five innings of work. Throwing 104 pitches total, Cilento, who also plays third base, struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter.

“He had a good fastball, slider and change,” Kennedy said.

This was Cilento’s second straight start with nine strikeouts in five innings.

“He’s not at his best yet,” Kennedy said. “There’s still a lot of potential.”

Donofrio, who also plays first base, allowed two hits in his four scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two in a 63-pitch performance. Donofrio earned the mound victory, his first on varsity, in relief.

Governor Livingston scored first in the third inning and then Arthur L. Johnson tied the game in the fourth.

The Crusaders are off to their best start since the 2019 squad was 6-2 en route to a 15-10 winning season that included them reaching the UCT championship game.

“To be able to compete with GL is a good thing,” Kennedy said.

Arthur L Johnson had lost its last five games against the Highlanders, including 13-0 in the regular season and 10-0 in the UCT quarterfinals last year. This was the first time Arthur L Johnson defeated Governor Livingston since a 5-1 win at Governor Livingston on May 3, 2023.

“We need contributions from everyone to be successful,” Kennedy said of his senior-laden squad.

Seniors who will continue to play at the next level include Gulbin at William Paterson University, outfielder Raphael DaRocha and senior pitcher-second baseman Nick Donofrio at Middlesex County College, and senior pitcher-outfielder Quel McBride at Manhattanville University. Another standout senior is catcher Justin Zdeb.

“There’s still so much ahead of us,” Kennedy said.

Mountain Division action, Arthur L. Johnson was to play Union High School at home on Tuesday, April 14, and is scheduled to play at Union on Thursday, April 16. The Crusaders then have a game Saturday, April 18, at Watchung Division foe Union Catholic High School at 11 a.m.

“I would like to think we’ll be a tough out from here on in,” Kennedy said.

When Arthur L Johnson defeated Governor Livingston

when it was ranked No. 1 In New Jersey

Saturday, April 11, 2026: Arthur L Johnson 2, Governor Livingston 1 (9 inn.) – at Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders end Governor Livingston’s state-record 40-game winning streak.

Governor Livingston was 6-0 and Arthur L Johnson, 5-1.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017: Arthur L Johnson 9, Governor Livingston 5 – at Governor Livingston

Crusaders defeat top-seeded and defending champion Highlanders in UCT quarterfinals.

Governor Livingston was 15-0 and Arthur L Johnson, 7-7.

Governor Livingston would later win at Arthur L Johnson, 10-0, in a UCC-crossover game en route to a 26-4 season which included the Highlanders winning Central Jersey, Group 2. Arthur L Johnson finished 11-14.

Photo by JR Parachini





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