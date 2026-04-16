April 16, 2026

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Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 26
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 72
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 86
Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

Governor Liivingston baseball is going for state-record winning streak

April 1, 2026 107

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LOCAL SPORTS

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 1

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 10
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 26
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 3

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 72
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 86