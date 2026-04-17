April 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month UCL-RPK-madlyn hemenway-C

Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

April 15, 2026 9
Six people are wounded and one killed at shooting in Union  union-nj-multiple-shooting2-hi-res-still-21-54-4400.jpg

Six people are wounded and one killed at shooting in Union 

April 15, 2026 45
Franklin Elementary goes ‘Spotty’ to celebrate the 101st day of school UCL-RAH-spotty1-C

Franklin Elementary goes ‘Spotty’ to celebrate the 101st day of school

April 8, 2026 47
Cranford Public Library shows progress on Children’s Room expansion UCL-CRN-childrens room1-C

Cranford Public Library shows progress on Children’s Room expansion

April 8, 2026 54

Related Stories

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Rotary Club honors the March Student of the Month

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Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

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Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants

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union-nj-multiple-shooting2-hi-res-still-21-54-4400.jpg
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Paper Pals unfold their creativity at Kenilworth Library

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LOCAL SPORTS

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak UCL-CLK-ALJ ends streak-C 1

Johnson Crusaders snap GL’s state-record 40-game baseball winning streak

April 15, 2026 20
Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston baseball sets state record winning streak at 39 and it ends at 40

April 15, 2026 37
Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1 3

Cranford baseball begins the first week of the season 3-1

April 8, 2026 85
Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball began the week one win away from breaking the state record winning streak

April 8, 2026 97