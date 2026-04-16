UNION — Douglas Michael Krueger was living his dream.

He was an assistant producer at MTV. As a performer, he was in commercials, had a cameo in the movie Center Stage and was an extra on an episode of “The Sopranos.” He was also loved by everyone.

Then, on Dec. 29, 2004, Douglas Michael Krueger got killed in a horrific car accident. His mother, Marie Krueger Canarelli, of Union, said that a Smithville-area furniture truck crossed over the highway from right to left, striking the car her son was in. “He was killed instantly,” Canarelli said. He was 23 years old.

But Canarelli decided she was not going to allow her son to die. She started the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund following the tragic loss – to honor his life in a way that would continue to inspire others by supporting young people who share his passion for the cultural arts.

Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants to local students and arts organizations, helping aspiring creatives pursue opportunities in the performing and cultural arts. Each award represents not only financial support, but also encouragement for young artists to keep pursuing their passions.

A particularly proud milestone came in June 2025, when the township of Union Art Center opened the DMK Black Box Theater, named in Douglas Michael Krueger’s honor. The fund’s mission continues each year through Union’s Got Talent, an annual fundraiser every November.

“We’ve been working hard,” said Canarelli. “My goal is to keep his name alive. When they built the new theater, the entire town council called me aside and said they were going to name the theater after my son. Every time I see it in print, my heart skips a beat and makes me smile.”

Fondly remembering her son, Canarelli said, “He had a very good heart. All the girls were wild about him. He was very good looking. He was elected to everything he ran for. When he passed away, Holy Spirit Church was filled to capacity.”

Doug’s father passed away in 1996, making the bond between Canarelli and her son stronger. “He was just wonderful,” she said. “An all-around good kid. We’re all proud of our kids. I was proud of all the things he did. We had the theater in common. We would go with family members to the theater a lot. We performed on stage together, performed in ‘Annie’ together. When he was performing when he was younger, I was driving him to auditions in the city.”

And sharing how goodhearted Douglas was, Canarelli said, “The last thing he did, came home around Christmas time with a picture of a young child with Down syndrome dressed as a munchkin. He made a donation to a group that did plays with handicapped children. You could buy a picture of a kid with Down syndrome for $50. That’s the kind of kid he was.”

Photo Courtesy of Marie Krueger Cannarelli





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