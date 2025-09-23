MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Valeria Marie Tignini always felt different. She was a sensitive child – sensitive to people, to nature and to spirituality in general. When her parents took her to church, sometimes she’d cry.

When she was asked why she was crying, she said, “I don’t understand why they do that to Jesus. I want to see Jesus happy.” Tignini felt she had a relationship with God without doing anything; without the “techniques” used in church.

As a teenager, Tignini learned that Mary Magdalene’s birthday is July 22, which is also her birthday. “She’s known as the rebel prostitute,” said Tignini. “Maybe she was a bit rebellious, but not the way the church made her seem.”

After a spiritual awakening, Tignini read a children’s book about Mary Magdalene. “I felt so many things,” she said. “It became a part of me. It started the journey. Ever since then, she was so present in my life.”

Tignini’s new book, “The Magdalene Revival: Unearthing Hidden Truths, Sacred Lineage and Spiritual Teachings,” is a self-help book and storied work written to help readers find peace and balance during this pivotal biblical period of time. It’s filled with spiritual insights, personal stories and timeless wisdom designed to guide readers toward resilience and inner harmony.

“There are tools to help heal your past,” she said. “The book itself is a transmission. It will help you heal; help you open your mind. History, but the spiritual realm of life itself. It weaves into so many different areas of your life. It can weave into your relationship. It can weave into your life purpose. I feel like when you read a book, it’s not just about the story you’re reading. It’s in relation to you. It’s about being lifted. Also, the spiritual teachings are guiding you through what you’re feeling.”

In addition to being an author, Tignini, who lives in Mountainside, is also a spiritual teacher and healer. Her ultimate student, she said, is “everything and anything.”

When she was in Japan, people would come to her because of their past. She said, “Some people had hardships in their past. It gets physically stuck in your body. I’d help them lift out of their body, speaking to them and getting through it with them. Just physical, with no talking. Sending out healing energy.”

“Most people don’t realize that they even have trauma,” she continued. “They think everything is fine because everything in the material world is fine. There’s always something that makes them have a drink – more than they should; speak harsh words – more than they should; cry – more than they should. They don’t even realize they’re hurt. They bury it so deep.”

But Tignini can only speak from her own experience. She said, “I, too, was in that place. God has saved me.”

In reading “The Magdalene Revival,” Tignini says everyone will have a different experience. “Whatever they are to receive, it’s a blessing,” she said. “It could be healing. Even questioning the book, that in itself is a miracle. It will be a multitude of different experiences. Even if they hate it, it will be a blessing.”

Tignini recently had a totem pole design made from a tree in her backyard that was hit by lightning. It was co-designed by Tignini and Walter Sansone, who Tignini said “brought it back to life with his craftmanship.”

In her free time, Tignini loves to spend time with her husband and children in Long Island and the Hamptons, New York. “We love to be in nature,” she said. “It’s renewing.”

To learn more about Tignini and to purchase “The Magdalene Revival: Unearthing Hidden Truths, Sacred Lineage, and Spiritual Teachings,” visit: https://www.valsecrets.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Art Agresta

