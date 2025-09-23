September 23, 2025

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Jaws’ the movie and the 107th season at CDC Theatre with ‘The Shark Is Broken’

September 18, 2025
Astronomia brings the cosmos to Rahway UCL-RAH-palacek-pin

September 18, 2025
Summit police detectives rescue toddler from burning home in Newark 

September 18, 2025
Allowing Realities Through A.R.T. opens doors with ribbon cutting UCL-RPK-ART-opens-door

September 18, 2025

Author’s new book offers spiritual insights and timeless wisdom

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 23, 2025 15

David Jablonski September 18, 2025 12
For Chaney, horror is something that runs in his blood

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 18, 2025 33
David Jablonski September 18, 2025 32

David Jablonski September 18, 2025 28
12th annual Independent Authors Book Expo is hosted at Warinanco Sports Center

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 18, 2025 31

LOCAL SPORTS

Summit football tops Hillside for 3-0 start UCL-SUM-ftbl-tops2-C 1

September 18, 2025
Union County gears up for Week Three football 2

September 18, 2025
Hillside football did some good things in opener UCL-HIL-ftbl-opener1-C 3

September 11, 2025
A preview of Week Two football in Union County 4

September 11, 2025