RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School buzzed with excitement as it welcomed students and their families to a special “Meet and Greet” event on Thursday, Aug. 28. The school’s playground was transformed into a festive gathering space from 4 to 6 p.m., where families had the chance to meet Principal Lee Andrea Garvin, new Assistant Principal Alisha Lee-Ellis and the dedicated team of teachers and staff.

The evening was a huge success, marked by laughter, music and a strong sense of community spirit. Families enjoyed a variety of activities, including dancing, playground games and mingling with educators. It was a perfect opportunity for everyone to connect and build relationships before the official start of the new school year. The event provided a relaxed and friendly atmosphere for students to feel comfortable and excited about returning to school.

“It was so wonderful to see all the smiling faces and feel the incredible energy from our school community,” said Lee-Ellis. “Building strong connections between our staff and families is a top priority, and this event was a fantastic first step. I’m truly excited to be a part of such a welcoming and vibrant school, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together this year.”

The event marks the beginning of what promises to be a great school year at Grover Cleveland Elementary, with a renewed focus on collaboration and academic excellence.

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photos Courtesy of Dyan McMillen

