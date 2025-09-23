CRANFORD. NJ — It has been 50 years since “Jaws” became a summer blockbuster and now you can dive back into the waters surrounding Amity Island with “The Shark Is Broken,” a behind-the-scenes comedy about the making of a classic.

Few films have cast a shadow as long or as deep over the cinematic landscape as “Jaws.” Released in 1975 and directed by a 27-year-old Steven Spielberg, the movie is widely hailed as the first true summer blockbuster. “Jaws” was adapted from Peter Benchley’s 1974 novel of the same name, which quickly became a bestseller. Producers Richard Zanuck and David Brown purchased the film rights before the book was even published, sensing its cinematic potential. They took a gamble by hiring Spielberg, who had previously directed only one theatrical film, “The Sugarland Express” but whose TV thriller “Duel” had demonstrated a knack for tension and suspense.

The blend of suspense, horror and adventure in Jaws captivated audiences and transformed the way movies were made, marketed and even watched. The film’s story of a seaside community terrorized by a rogue great white shark is now etched into the DNA of pop culture – its iconic score, menacing antagonist and unforgettable lines are recognized the world over. But the story behind the making of “Jaws” is nearly as legendary as the film itself and has gone down in film history as one of Hollywood’s most harrowing shoots.

Filming took place on location on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, from May to October 1974. Spielberg insisted on shooting at sea to capture realism, but this choice brought logistical nightmares. The mechanical shark, nicknamed “Bruce,” malfunctioned so frequently that the crew had to work around it, often implying the shark’s presence rather than showing it. This heightened the suspense and forced Spielberg to rely on sound, suggestion and clever editing. Rough weather routinely delayed filming, causing tempers to fray and the schedule to spiral out of control. Budget overruns caused the original $4 million budget to balloon to almost $9 million by the time filming ended. Despite, or because of, these challenges, Spielberg and his team persisted, capturing moments of genuine tension, humor and camaraderie that give the film its enduring vitality.

Set adrift on the Atlantic in 1974, “The Shark Is Broken” plunges audiences into the hilarious and chaotic backstage world of the filming of “Jaws.” The play unfolds aboard the cramped, weather-beaten boat where the lead actors, theater veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider, are entirely at the mercy of foul weather and their faulty mechanical co-star. As tempers simmer and egos collide, secrets are spilled and the boundaries between fiction and reality blur revealing the real drama lurking beneath the surface. With sharp wit and affectionate satire, “The Shark Is Broken” offers a rare glimpse into the stormy process behind Hollywood’s original modern summer blockbuster.

“The Shark Is Broken” will be presented at CDC Theatre, 78 Winans Ave., Cranford, on Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays, Oct. 12 and 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found by visiting cdctheatre.org.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor

