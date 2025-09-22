CLARK, NJ — Ron Chaney Jr. is the descendant of two of the most iconic actors in horror.

Lon Chaney Sr. is his great-grandfather, best known for his role in the original “Phantom of the Opera.” His grandfather, Lon Chaney Jr., starred in “The Wolf Man.”

Ron Chaney will be flying in from California for a special spooky event, hosted by Bruce Tango. On Saturday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., Chaney will be at the Holiday Inn, 36 Valley Road, Clark.

Chaney will be sharing some amazing stories about his grandfathers and himself. He’ll be showing films and doing a question-and-answer session. There will also be a costume contest, with a prize for the best Chaney character.

Lon Chaney Sr. died long before Ron was born, but Lon Chaney Jr. lived until Ron was 17 and he said he has the greatest memories of him. He said, “My parents separated early. My grandfather had children and was close to my mother. We visited fairly often. The greatest memories … he loved wrestling. We’d bet on fights. We’d fish, hunt and ride horses. That left a mark on my father and me. He was a very loving grandfather.”

Ron lives in Palm Springs, California, and has lived there for most of his life. He didn’t grow up around the business, but he always had an interest in it. His grandfather talked about the movies he was in and his co-stars.

While at a convention, a director asked Ron to be in a film, “Mach 2,” which came out in 2000. He also writes film scripts and is working on his grandfather’s script for a biopic.

Ron said that, originally, his grandfather didn’t want to be known as Lon Chaney Jr. “He wanted to make his mark in his own way,” he said.

But he knew the name would help his career.

“My grandfather, being onstage with his parents, traveling with his parents and going into the business himself, into the ’70s, he saw it all. Television, B&W, color… He did stage, too, (and) made a mark for himself. The only travesty, he doesn’t have a star on the Walk of Fame. He seems to keep being bypassed. Hopefully, someday, we’ll get a star for him.”

Fans who come to the Holiday Inn will want to know about Ron’s family. He said, “If I can answer their questions, I will. My goal is to keep their memories alive.”

When his grandmother died in the 1980s, Ron found a box of all the pictures and notes his grandfather was writing for a book. “It was like opening a treasure chest,” he said.

Ron is currently writing a book about his family’s legacy called “A Century of Chaneys.” He’s still in the editing stage, but hopes to get it published next year. He said there will be a lot of pictures, graphics and ads from that era.

He formed Chaney Entertainment in 1992. He’s been married to Linda Suzanne Cole since 1982. They have three children.

When he’s not working, he loves to ride horses. “My horse is my main hobby,” he said. “I ride whenever I can.”

For more information on Lon Chaney, visit: https://lonchaney.com/.

To purchase tickets to see Lon Chaney, visit: https://www.brucetango.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Ron Chaney Jr.

