RAHWAY, NJ — Astronomia, a group exhibition inspired by the night sky and what lies beyond it, opens at the Gallery Space at 1670 Irving St., Rahway, on Friday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features artwork by six artists, including Gianluca Bianchino, Jacki Dickert, Michelle Farro, Karen Fitzgerald, Heather Palecek and Sophia Sobers. The artwork is being exhibited alongside images of nebulae and stars, shot by local astrophotographer Michael Presley.

Astronomia is the ancient Greek word for astronomy, the study of the universe using observations and math. The night sky has served as a source of wonder and inspiration since prehistoric times. Paleolithic cave paintings are now thought to depict constellations.

Ancient peoples observed the stars and planets, and many cultures used them to mark time, predict events and worship deities. Today, celestial events, scientific discoveries and space travel spark awe, imagination, innovation and creativity.

Gianluca Bianchino, of New Jersey, has created a new temporary installation for this exhibition. His work often resembles alien landscapes, star maps or abstract structures alluding to probes and satellites.

Jacki Dickert, of New Jersey, exhibits beautifully composed landscape photography capturing dark skies and the Milky Way overhead.

Michelle Farro, of New Jersey, shows two newly created atmospheric oil paintings in addition to a series of intimate “diary” paintings of the moon in gouache.

Karen Fitzgerald, of New York, is inspired by the metaphysical. She uses fluid media, minerals and precious metals to create her ethereal and luminous paintings on panel.

Heather Palecek, of New Jersey, uses an analog-to-digital process to track the progress of the sun in her solargraphy. In this way, she memorializes important dates and events in her life while creating a series of unique images.

Michael Presley, of New Jersey, explores astrophotography, capturing moments in time millions of light years away. His images inspire awe as we realize what can be seen, with the help of a telescope, quite literally from our own backyards.

Sophia Sobers, of New York, investigates the boundaries between science, technology, nature and spirituality. Her installations and site-specific works include soft sculptures and soundscapes.

“The Gallery Space has a way of surprising you,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe. “You walk in expecting art and you leave feeling like you’ve traveled somewhere new.

“Astronomia is going to be one of those experiences.”

Astronomia will be on exhibit through Friday, Dec. 12. The gallery is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, from 1 to 4 p.m., and is closed on Oct. 25 and Nov. 28-29. For more information, visit https://cityofrahway.org/galleryspace.

