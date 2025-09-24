UNION, NJ — Julie was once a vibrant, active woman – a devoted wife and mother of two boys, 8 and 11 years old, always on the move, juggling work and family with energy and grace – but everything changed when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

It began in her left ovary, which was surgically removed along with her fallopian tube. But the disease had already started to spread. After 12 rounds of intense chemotherapy, she underwent a major debulking surgery. For nine hours, surgeons fought to remove all visible traces of the cancer. The operation was extensive – they removed the rest of her reproductive organs, shaved the top of her liver, took out her appendix and removed 40% of her colon, where the tumor had wrapped itself tightly around the exterior. The damage was so severe that separating the tumor from the colon was impossible and she was left with a permanent ostomy.

Despite everything, she remained hopeful. For a short time, the cancer stabilized. But last year, it came back aggressively. Doctors tried four different chemotherapy drugs, but none could stop the progression.

In January, she experienced a life-threatening gastrointestinal bleed that kept her in the hospital for the entire month of February. Doctors discovered a tumor in her colon that was causing the bleeding. They attempted a second surgery, but after nearly three hours, they had to close her up – they could do nothing more. Her condition had become too complex.

Now on a regimen of aggressive chemotherapy, she faces each day with a quiet courage. Some days, getting out of bed is a challenge. Eating is difficult, and daily tasks she once handled with ease are now exhausting. On top of the cancer, she’s developed further complications, each one adding another layer of pain and uncertainty.

The emotional toll has been profound, especially on her children. They remember a mother full of life – now they watch her struggle with fatigue, discomfort and the loss of normalcy.

She’s been forced to take a leave of absence from work, which has placed a heavy financial burden on her family. The cost of ongoing treatments, medications, hospital visits and basic living expenses continues to grow, making an already heartbreaking situation even more overwhelming.

Still, she fights. But now, she needs help and support from those who believe in compassion, in resilience and in helping someone face the hardest battle of her life.

The Greater Union Chamber is determined to help Julie and her family as part of this year’s Mayor’s Day 5K Run on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Union High School, Cooke Drive, Union Township.

