ROSELLE, NJ — Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities, is hosting a Casino Night and Awards Presentation Ceremony to celebrate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. All proceeds from the night will go directly towards supporting Inroads programs and services such as vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

The event will be on Friday, Sept. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., at The Grand Ballroom at Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth. Tickets are $75 per person, $700 for a table of 10, and it includes dinner, beer, wine and $50 in chips for casino games. Mail checks to 301 Cox St., Roselle 007203 or Venmo@INROADSTO-OPPORTUNITIES. Pay by website at https://bit.ly/4f5AdSj to pay by credit card or PayPal – Put “Casino Night Tickets” in the comment section.

For information on sponsorship programs for the event, contact Angela Calzone at acalzone@inroadsto.com or call 908-241-7200.

Inroads 2025 Honorees

Champion Of Change = Lourdes M. Leon; Union County Commissioner, chairperson of the Commissioner Board

Community Partnership Award = Elizabeth Public Library, M&T Bank, Roselle Public Library

Unsung Hero Award = Janis Arrindell, Lisa Ann Ormon

Making Inroads Award = Helder Friere, police chief, Roselle; Christopher Laba, fire chief, Roselle; Eric Graham; Graham Management Group LLC

Staff Lifetime Achievement Award = Xiomara Hernandez

Arnold W. Rintzler Impact Memorial Award = Bestwork Industries

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry