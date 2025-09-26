Week four football has a lot to offer fans

UNION COUNTY, NJ — You wait, unofficially practice, wait and then continue to wait while you unofficially practice some more before the season finally begins.

Then, if you don’t get off to a good start, you still wait for that winning feeling.

That euphoric sensation finally came to fruition for three Union County football schools last weekend.

David Brearley and Linden high schools on Friday night, Sept. 12, and Hillside High School on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13, all at home, captured their first victories of 2025.

That leaves offensively-challenged Union High School, 0-4 for the second straight season, as Union County’s only winless team.

David Brearley, after scoring only 20 points total in an 0-3 start, came back in the second half to edge Highland Park High School, 27-26, in Big Central Conference-Freedom Gold Division play at Ward Field in Kenilworth. It was David Brearley’s first win and initial home victory since beating Highland Park, 50-24, at Ward Field on Oct. 5, 2023. David Brearley, which finished 0-10 for the first time last year, snapped a 15-game losing streak.

It was also the first head coaching win for first-year David Brearley mentor Elliot Platt.

Down 20-7 at the half to a 2-0 Highland Park team that averaged 30 points in two double-digit victories, Brearley tied the game at 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Then, after Highland Park took the lead again on a long touchdown pass but the two-point conversion pass failed, Brearley managed to reach the end zone one more time.

The difference was that David Brearley made the conversion after scoring.

Down 26-20, David Brearley tied the game at 26-26 when senior quarterback Joe Squillaro scored on a three-yard run. Kicking the game-winning extra point was senior Chris Miserendino, who made three of his four extra-point kicks.

Senior running back Mathew Resende scored on a 58-yard run and then Miserendino made his second extra point to tie the game at 20-20. Resende carried the ball 24 times for 244 yards.

When David Brearley was down 14-0 in the first quarter, Squillaro scored on a three-yard run. Resende scored the first of his two touchdowns, both coming in the third quarter, on a 30-yard run.

Linden also defeated a team with a winning record – Watchung Hills Regional High School was 2-1 – to give first-year head coach Mark Ciccotelli his first win at the helm of the Tigers. Linden scored a season-high 28 points in beating the visiting Warriors, 28-21, at Cooper Field. Linden lost at Watchung Hills Regional, 24-0, a year ago.

Like Platt, Hillside’s Isa Abdul-Quddus gained his first win as a varsity head coach when his Comets defeated visiting Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 17-12. Hillside was respectable in previous setbacks at home to Bernards High School, 24-14, and at Summit High School, 35-20.

Another big win was produced by Jonathan Dayton High School against undefeated Roselle Park High School. The Bulldogs downed the 2-0 Panthers, 37-20, at home on Friday night, Sept. 12, in Springfield to improve to 2-1.

Junior running back Tyler Fuscaldo carried the ball 19 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, as Jonathan Dayton outscored Roselle Park, 31-6, in the second half.

Union, which has been shut out twice, but has also lost by just a touchdown on two other occasions, is at 2-2 Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Friday, Sept. 26. Hunterdon Central Regional, which has lost two straight, edged Union, 10-7, at Union last year.

2025 Union County High School Football

Week Four

Friday, Sept. 26 = 12 games

Roselle Park at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Westfield at St. Joseph, Metuchen, 6 p.m.

Hillside at Somerville, 6:30 p.m.

Abraham Clark at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Hunterdon Central Regional, 7 p.m.

Summit at Cranford, 7 p.m.

South Plainfield at Governor Livingston, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Linden, 7 p.m.

Rahway at North Hunterdon Regional, 7 p.m.

Carteret at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Metuchen at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 = two games

South River at Jonathan Dayton, 1 p.m.

Plainfield at Haverford, Pa., 2 p.m.

Off: None.

Again, all 17 Union County football-playing schools are in action this weekend.

Summit High School, 4-0 for the second straight season, and New Providence High School, 3-0 for the first time since 2020, are the only undefeated Union County teams.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Week Four matchups involving Union County schools:

Friday, Sept. 26 = 14 games

Roselle Park (2-1) at David Brearley (1-3), 6 p.m. – The host Bears will now take to their Ward Field in Kenilworth with a lot more confidence, coming off of a win for the first time in two years. Roselle Park High School defeated David Brearley High School, 24-6, at its Herm Shaw Field last year to beat the Bears for the first time since 2013 and snap a nine-game losing streak against them. Although Roselle Park lost at Jonathan Dayton High School, 37-20, on Friday night, Sept. 12, the Panthers are still averaging 35 points so far this season.

Elizabeth (2-2) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1), 6 p.m. – Elizabeth High School first played St. Thomas Aquinas High School last year, falling 25-8 at home. The only loss by STA of Edison is out of state, while the Trojans are averaging over 50 points in their three wins.

Westfield (2-2) at St. Joseph, Metuchen (3-0), 6 p.m. – St. Joseph High School leads the BCC’s American Gold Division standings at 2-0, while Westfield and Elizabeth high schools are next at 1-1. Westfield has lost to St. Joe’s the past two seasons.

Hillside (1-2) at Somerville (3-1), 6:30 p.m. – Hillside High School played Somerville High School last year for the first time since beating the Pioneers, 36-17, at home in its 2013 season-finale. Somerville returned to Hillside last year and blanked the Comets, 22-0. Somerville bounced back from its 22-15 home loss to Montgomery High School by downing host Rahway High School, 20-7, on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Abraham Clark (1-2) at New Providence (3-0), 6:30 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School last defeated New Providence High School in 2017 by the score of 46-0 in a game played at Rahway River Park. New Providence has only given up 21 points and is off to its best start since beginning the 2020 shortened pandemic season 4-0.

Union (0-4) at Hunterdon Central Regional (2-2), 7 p.m. – This is Union High School’s third of five road games. Hunterdon Central Regional High School has lost to Phillipsburg and Bridgewater-Raritan Regional high schools the past two weekends.

Summit (4-0) at Cranford (2-2), 7 p.m. – This game has grown over the years to, arguably, become the top rivalry now in Union County. The teams split games last year, with Summit High School winning in the regular season and Cranford High School in the North 2, Group 3 playoffs. Summit is averaging 25 points and Cranford averaged 30 in wins the past two weeks.

South Plainfield (2-2) at Governor Livingston (2-2), 7 p.m. – This is Governor Livingston High School’s annual Friday Night Lights game in Berkeley Heights. The Highlanders just blanked host North Plainfield High School, 26-0, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Krausche Field for a second straight victory. Governor Livingston has defeated South Plainfield High School the last two seasons.

Woodbridge (4-0) at Linden (1-3), 7 p.m. – Woodbridge High School is 4-0 for the third time since 2021 and has defeated Linden High School the past two seasons.

Rahway (2-2) at North Hunterdon Regional (0-4), 7 p.m. – The visiting Indians will seek to bounce back in this Liberty Division clash. Rahway High School beat North Hunterdon Regional High School at home by the score of 28-6 a year ago.

Carteret (1-2) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (1-2), 7 p.m. – Carteret High School has lost two straight, at Cranford, 25-14, two weeks ago and at home to Summit, 21-0, last week. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School will be the third straight Union County school the visiting Ramblers will go up against. Carteret beat the Raiders, 37-7, at home last year.

Metuchen (1-3) at Arthur L. Johnson (2-1), 7 p.m. – Metuchen High School has lost two straight and Arthur L. Johnson High School will be its third consecutive Union County opponent. Arthur L. Johnson is coming off a 34-8 win at Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, and has defeated Metuchen five times in five tries since 2018: including 2018 and every year from 2021 to 2024.

Saturday, Sept. 27 = two games

South River (0-4) at Jonathan Dayton (2-1), 1 p.m. – The host Bulldogs will be attempting to start a season 3-1 for the first time since 2011. Jonathan Dayton High School’s first win after an 0-3 start last year was 12-8 at South River High School. The Bulldogs have won five of their last seven games dating back to last season.

Plainfield (2-2) at Haverford, Pa. (2-1), 2 p.m. – Plainfield High School is coming off a 33-7 Liberty Gold Division triumph at Perth Amboy High School on Friday, Sept. 12. Haverford has won two straight.

Union County Football

Week Three Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 19 = seven games

David Brearley 27, Highland Park 26 – at David Brearley

Summit 21, Carteret 0 – at Carteret

Cranford 35, South Plainfield 14 – at Cranford

Linden 28, Watchung Hills Regional 21 – at Linden

Plainfield 33, Perth Amboy 7 – at Perth Amboy

Arthur L. Johnson 34, Abraham Clark 8 – at Abraham Clark

Jonathan Dayton 37, Roselle Park 20 – at Jonathan Dayton

Saturday, Sept. 20 = six games

Hillside 17, Scotch Plains–Fanwood 12 – at Hillside

New Providence 30, Metuchen 0 – at Metuchen

Governor Livingston 26, North Plainfield 0 – at North Plainfield

Somerville 29, Rahway 7 – at Rahway

Westfield 21, Union 0 – at Westfield

St. Joseph, Metuchen 41, Elizabeth 20 – at St. Joseph, Metuchen

Off: None.

