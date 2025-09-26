Rahway football falls to Somerville High School, 20-7

RAHWAY, NJ — A big football division contest, one that would also shape how this 2025 campaign goes for the Rahway Indians, came down to really just a few plays.

Unfortunately for the host team, a breakdown in fundamentals cost it a chance to produce a season-changing victory.

There was not much that separated Rahway High School and visiting Somerville High School, in this battle of 2-1 teams seeking to take that next step. For Rahway, the Indians made a few physical and mental errors and Somerville took advantage.

“We have to get back to it,” Rahway head coach Brian Russo said. “We still haven’t had a clean game yet.”

Playing their second straight game at Madden Field, Rahway fell to Somerville, 20-7, on Saturday, Sept. 20, the Indians playing in their first Big Central Conference-Liberty Silver Division contest. Rahway fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Liberty Silver Division, while Somerville improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Liberty Silver.

In the second quarter, Rahway evened the game at 7-7 on a four-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jaquan Robinson and then Robinson came up with an interception in Somerville territory as momentum quickly shifted. However, the Indians were stopped on a three-and-out in their first of two attempts to take the lead.

Then, in an effort to run out the clock to keep the score even at intermission, a special teams error gave Somerville the ball at the Rahway four-yard line with just 28 seconds left in the second quarter. The Pioneers quickly cashed in to take the lead back for good.

Although Rahway gave up just one score in the second half, the Indians had the ball just once in the third quarter and then only two more times in the fourth, never passing the 50.

“I thought we played well, defensively,” Russo said.

While Rahway senior running back Andrew Avent was held to 49 yards rushing on nine carries, he had 45 on seven in the first half, and he was a monster on defense, wrecking Somerville ball-carriers attempting to get past him. Midway through the third quarter, Avent had a quarterback sack for a seven-yard loss.

Avent’s running was a big part of Rahway’s first three games, as he totaled 450 yards rushing against Willingboro, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Perth Amboy high schools. The yards just weren’t there against the stingiest defense the Indians have gone up against so far this year.

“At the end of the day, they stopped our run,” Russo said. “We just couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm. Credit Somerville; they capitalized on our mistakes.”

On Rahway’s scoring drive, which began with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, senior wide receiver Ziare Fields gave Rahway a burst of energy with a 13-yard run up the middle for a first down on the initial play of the possession. That came one play after Fields produced a tackle for a six-yard loss that ended Somerville’s second possession at the Rahway 40.

The Indians were held to just 16 yards of offense and one first down in the second half.

“We hurt ourselves with field position,” Russo said.

Rahway will seek to rebound offensively at 0-4 North Hunterdon Regional High School on Friday, Sept. 26.

Rahway has two more home games, Friday, Oct. 10, vs. Watchung Hills Regional High School, and Friday, Oct. 24, vs. Montgomery High School, which may also be played at Madden Field, which has lights.

